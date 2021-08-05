Chez Maria: A Definite Must-Try!

Most will remember Chez Maria's beginnings as a quaint little restaurant in a converted residential property on Hillcrest Avenue, off Hope Road. There, shaded by a stand of trees, you could sit on wrought-iron chairs and anticipate the signature Lebanese and Italian fare that echoed the experience of being a guest at a family's table. Fast-forward several years, and while their new digs give off a decidedly urban vibe, the restaurant has not lost its charm and authenticity, boldly embracing the ability of the location to deliver hearty plates and well-made cocktails.

A recent visit to celebrate a pal's birthday proved that Chez Maria has managed to cement its position as a noteworthy staple on the local restaurant scene. Festive café lights adorning a wooden arbor on its rooftop perch signalled a welcome that echoed throughout our stay. While the views of Kingston are stunning, the food here needs no gimmicks to delight. We started with a flourish — beef and chicken kibbeh — seasoned minced meat and ground wheat, along with fattoush, a bright salad of lettuce, tomatoes, onion, green peppers, and parsley dressed with olive and lemon juice. For the mains, I had Alfredo Chicken while birthday babe Jan Porter had Shrimp Alla Griglia, shrimp in garlic butter, lemon and wine, and Latoya Dawes chose Alfredo Shrimp. Each dish was expertly created; the pastas al dente and the proteins flavourful. For the finish, we enjoyed a refined tiramisu that was a perfect balance of ladyfingers, espresso and mascarpone.

The quality and portions of each dish were only surpassed by the warmth of the service. Moving from its humble beginnings to its new lofty perch, it's great to see that Chez Maria has not changed its formula for pleasing guests.

A definite must-try.

Chez Maria

Address: Progressive Plaza,

Shop 20, 24-28 Barbican Rd, Kingston

Tel: (876) 927-8078