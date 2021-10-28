The onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic brought with it a downturn in travel and business from tourism and several businesses had to pivot to stay afloat. From that pressure, a diamond in the form of Ciao Bella Art Café was unearthed.

Principals Avi Doshi and Tiziana Censi converted space within their 876 Butik store, located inside the Taj Mahal Plaza in Ocho Rios, for what is now one of the must try eateries decorating the food landscape in St Ann.

Doshi describes Ciao Bella as a gastronomic emporium of things Jamaican.

“We initially had our frozen lines of supplì and lasagne including beef, chicken and vegetarian that's available in supermarkets and when covid started affecting the store we decided to merge the businesses. We started in February of this year and the response has been really good and I think that has to do in part with us using the best ingredients, making food, sauces from scratch and always fresh and done daily,” Censi stated.

The menu consists of Italian street food favourites including supplì, panini, pasta, pizzette, lasagne and salads. Desserts are supplied by local suppliers in the true spirit of the store that only sells 100% locally made products. Farm-fresh supplies are delivered weekly from farmers in the area all in keeping with the support of all things Jamaican.

“What we do here is simply the best of Jamaica that we can find. That's why the boutique was 876 Butik and now we have the Ciao Bella, our ingredients come from local farmers providing the best lettuces, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, and from fishermen that provide us with marlin. There's a lot of love that goes into it. It's a farm-to-table concept and it makes a big difference. Naturally, our coffee is from the Blue Mountains, specially brewed for us by Old Tavern,” Doshi explained.

The café also features an assortment of beers, wines and cocktails. Doshi a self-confessed 'beer boy' is only too happy to share with customers his knowledge of beers. This is quite noteworthy as both principals are very accessible and always sharing titbits and interacting with customers. Cocktails inspired from south and northern parts of Italy are available.

— Aceion Cunningham

Ciao Bella Art Café

Address: #40 Tajmahal Plaza, Ocho Rios

Tel: 876-974-3733

Opening hours: Monday - Friday 9:30 am - 6:00 pm

Saturday 9:30 - 5:00 pm