On the Menu — May 6, 2021

There's no better time than Mother's Day to demonstrate our love for mom, and preparing two delicious entrees with fresh protein from the Butcher Block is guaranteed to elicit wide smiles and place you firmly in her forever good books.

Happy Mother's Day from Butcher Block!

Lemongrass Curry with Shrimp

Serve: 4

Ingredients:

1 large shallot, coarsely chopped

5 garlic cloves, smashed

2 lemongrass stalks, bulb and pale green parts very thinly sliced

1 1-inch piece ginger, peeled, chopped

1 jalapeño, seeds removed, coarsely chopped

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground cumin

½ cup cilantro leaves with tender stems, plus more for serving

2 tbsp vegetable oil, divided

2 tbsp white miso

2 tbsp demerara or light brown sugar

1 13.5-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

1 lb large shrimp, peeled, deveined

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

Cooked rice and lime wedges (for serving)

Method:

Process shallot, garlic, lemongrass, ginger, jalapeño, coriander, cumin, ½ cup cilantro, and 1 tablespoon oil in a food processor in long pulses until a smooth paste forms.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high flame. Cook paste, stirring constantly, until very fragrant and starting to brown on bottom of pan, about 5 minutes. Mix in miso and sugar, then whisk in coconut milk and ½ cup water. Bring to a simmer; season with salt and pepper.

Reduce heat and simmer curry, stirring occasionally, until individual flavours mellow and come together to taste like more than the sum of their parts, 20–25 minutes. Taste curry and season with more salt and pepper if needed.

Add shrimp to curry and simmer just until cooked through, about 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat and stir lime juice into curry.

Divide rice among bowls, spoon curry over, and top with some cilantro. Serve with lime wedges for squeezing over.

Salmon with Dill Sauce and Roasted Baby Potatoes Sheet Pan Dinner

Ingredients:

For Potatoes

1 ½ lbs baby potatoes (1 1/2 lb bag)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp dried rosemary

1 tbsp dried oregano

tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

½ tsp salt or to taste

½ tsp black pepper or to taste

For Salmon

4 fillets salmon (no skin) about 1 lb

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt or to taste

½ tsp black pepper or to taste

4 slices lemon

For Dill Sauce

1/3 cup Greek yogurt plain

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp horseradish

1 tbsp lemon juice freshly squeezed

¼ cup fresh dill, chopped

1 shallot finely, chopped

¼ tsp salt or to taste

¼ tsp black pepper or to taste

Method:

Preheat your oven to 425°F. Spray a large baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside.

In a medium-size bowl, toss the baby potatoes with the 2 tbsp of olive oil, rosemary, oregano, parsley, and season with salt and pepper.

Place the salmon fillets onto the prepared sheet pan.

Drizzle with 1 tbsp of olive oil and season with salt and pepper on both sides.

Arrange the potatoes on the pan in between the salmon fillets. Place a lemon slice on top of each salmon fillet, for additional lemon flavour.

Place the sheet pan in the oven and bake for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a bowl whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, horseradish, lemon juice, dill, shallot, salt, and pepper.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.

Remove the lemon slices from the salmon fillet and top with a couple tablespoon of the dill sauce.

Serve along with roasted potatoes.

Recipes from:www.bonappetit.com & www.jocooks.com