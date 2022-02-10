Countdown to V-Day

Thursday Food is back in the kitchen with Jolie Smith. Let's see what she's whipping up for V-Day...

Brownie/Oreo Truffles

Ingredients:

38 Oreos cookies

8 oz cream cheese

Store-bought brownie mix or homemade brownies

1/2 cup store-bought chocolate frosting

Chocolate melts (your desired colour)

Method:

For Oreos

In a food processor or blender, blend Oreos until texture of coarse, fine dust.

Using an electric mixer cream together cream cheese and Oreo dust.

Form small balls with Oreo mixture and place on baking sheet or in an airtight container and freeze for 15 minutes.

Melt coloured chocolate melts of choice and decorate.

For Brownies

Once baked brownies have cooled, mix together with hands.

Place brownies in an electric mixer and add chocolate frosting.

Form small balls with brownie mixture and place in and an airtight container or baking sheet for 15 minutes.

Melt coloured chocolate melts of choice and decorate.