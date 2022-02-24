Cutting Corners; Shortcut Draw…

The food industry is dynamic and complex, with food safety approach focused on prevention instead of reaction. However, in spite of the dynamism and complexity, a lot of the tasks in the food industry are repetitious and manual. This is particularly true with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) or in the production of the more delicate indigenous foods like ackee for the canning industry. Repetition of tasks lends itself to monotony and a dulling of senses causing attention to wander; this sometimes leads to cutting corners or lack of attention to the task.

To be clear, cutting corners in this context means taking shortcuts; it does not mean being innovative; for example, working smarter not harder. Working smarter not harder is a concept that can be misunderstood in its application. The concept means applying strategies such as prioritisation and time management to work. This in turn improves productivity and performance, leading to the achievement of goals without being overwhelmed. This is great when applied to food manufacturing which tends to be labour-intensive and with repeated tasks. The downside to working smarter not harder is when it is misunderstood to mean cutting corners.

Unfortunately, cutting corners or a lack of attention can lead to serious food safety risk. If lucky, this will be caught before being distributed; however, if not, it could lead to a recall or health risk to consumers. This risk can result in a huge financial loss to the business owner. It is one of the reasons why with quality-control tasks, such as in-line inspection, the inspectors are given frequent breaks in addition to using scheduling to reduce the chance of these occurrences.

Tasks, such as labelling of goods by hand, can be monotonous and workers may want to cut corners. However, without paying keen attention to detail, goods may be mislabelled/misbranded. Labelling is particularly important in the food industry, given the increasing sensitivity of the population to allergens. Such an incidence would lead to a food recall which is very expensive, not only in terms of money but also the impact on the company's brand.

Sometimes pressure of the job such as meeting production quotas, which is directly linked to the earning capability of the unskilled workforce, can result in incividuals cutting corners. Tight production schedules can place pressure on the production team and owners doing the same to quality control departments to meet shipping dates can see batches of goods being released without proper due diligence. While the quality assurance programme must have a robust quality control system in place, it must be supported by all workers adhering to the correct procedures.

A food safety culture is key to maintaining integrity by refusing to cut corners, which is why it is essential that the food business has an established food safety culture. This lends itself to everyone, at all levels of the organisation, understanding their role and contribution in ensuring food safety. Cutting corners in a food business establishment is risky. It can result in huge economic loss, damage to brand and reputation, in addition to loss of life.