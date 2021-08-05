Exploring Carnation's Summer Delights: A Small Cookbook Packed with Big Flavours

Carnation has come to rescue us this season with quick, easy and, not to mention, tasty recipes to heat up the already scorching summer. When a fridge packed with groceries and fresh produce beckons, but you haven't much energy to respond, these recipes help you settle into a more relaxed kind of cooking designed to keep you and your kitchen cool. Untether yourself from the oven with simple and relatively quick meals. Whether it's a night alone, a date with that special someone, a lime with friends or a casual, tasty and fun meal with just your kids, Carnation has a recipe that is designed especially for you.

The summer booklet contains 10 recipes with each recipe being displayed as fitting for a corresponding “summer activity”, like Brunch, Movie Night, Get Together with Family/Friends, etc. After all, “outside” is the new word of the season so what better way is there than being outside with a special twist. Coupled with the fact that the recipes are super easy, with the steps ranging from a minimum of three to a maximum of seven steps to prepare and some requiring as little as five ingredients, most of the recipes can also be made in less than an hour…convenience cooking at its best!

Alas, the main aim of the recipe booklet is to help Jamaicans understand how evaporated milk is used. According to Andrew O'Meally, category channel sales development manager – Dairy at Nestlé Jamaica, “Evaporated milk is a denser version of milk allowing us to deliver more creaminess and flavour to our meals over that of regular milk, condensed milk, etc. It's easy to use and transforms the flavour profile of each meal delivering more creaminess and tonnes of flavour.” He continued, “Currently, Carnation is like a hidden gem. We [Jamaicans] didn't know that something so simple could transform our meals so well. It's the secret to many tasty dishes coming out of some of our favourite kitchens. The 10 recipes shared are just a small sample of what can be done. At the back of the booklet readers can scan the QR code and be transported to the Nestlé recipes website, Nestlérecipescaribbean.com, which hosts a lot more recipes made with Carnation Evaporated Milk.”

These booklets are available free of charge at your local supermarkets islandwide. You can also visit the Nestle Milks JM Facebook or Instagram pages to see the easy-to-follow videos for ease of preparation.

Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread

Portions: 12 servings

Prep time: 127 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

2 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 1/4 tsp yeast

1/2 tsp salt

4 tbsp margarine, melted

1/3 cup Carnation Evaporated Milk, warm

1/2 cup water

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs, beaten

For cinnamon sugar filling

1/4 cup margarine, melted

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp nutmeg powder

Method:

Whisk together 2 cups flour, sugar, yeast and salt in a large mixing bowl. Set aside. Add melted margarine, Carnation Evaporated Milk, water, and vanilla in a separate bowl.

Using a spatula, mix the dry and wet ingredients together. Add the eggs to the mixture and stir until fully incorporated. Next, add the remaining flour, stirring for an additional two minutes to achieve a sticky dough.

Place the dough in a large, greased bowl, covered with a clean kitchen towel to rest for about one hour in a warm space. Meanwhile, mix remaining ingredients excluding margarine for filing and grease a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan, set aside.

Deflate the risen dough and knead in 2 tablespoons of flour. Cover and let rest for 5 minutes.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to roughly 12-inches wide and 20-inches long using a rolling pin. Use a pastry brush to spread the melted margarine across before heavily sprinkling with cinnamon-sugar mixture.

Slice the dough vertically, into 6 equal-sized strips. Stack the strips on top of one another and stack into six equal slices once again. Layer the dough squares in the loaf pan like a flip-book, cover and place in a warm place for 30-45 minutes or until almost doubled in size.

Bake loaf in a 350°F (180°C) preheated oven 30-35 minutes, until the top is golden. Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 20 minutes before serving.

Pizza Pull-Apart

Portions: 18 pull apart

Prep time: 120 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp salt

2 1/4 tsp instant yeast

1/3 cup Carnation Evaporated Milk, warm

1/4 cup water

4 tbsp butter,melted

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup tomato sauce

2 cups toppings of your choice (sausage, bell peppers, pineapple)

Method:

Whisk together 2 cups flour, sugar, yeast, and salt in a large mixing bowl, set aside. Add melted butter, evaporated milk, and water in a separate bowl.

Using a spatula, mix the dry and wet ingredients together. Add the eggs to the mixture and stir until fully incorporated. Next, add the remaining flour, stirring for an additional two minutes to achieve a sticky dough.

Place the dough in a large, greased bowl, covered with a clean kitchen towel to rest for about one hour in a warm space. Meanwhile, grease a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan.

Deflate the risen dough and knead in approximately 2 tablespoons of flour. Cut the dough in two before covering with a clean kitchen towel and letting the dough rest for five minutes.

Roll each half of dough into a 9” x 12” rectangle. Spread ½ cup tomato sauce on each rectangle, sprinkle 1 cup cheese over tomato sauce, top with vegetables. Roll up tightly from long side. Pinch edges to seal together.

Cut each roll into 9 slices. Place the 18 slices, cut side up, in prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Rest for 20 mins in a warm place under a clean kitchen towel. Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C).

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes. If top starts browning cover with foil. Cool on wire cooling rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and pull rolls apart.

Popsicle

Portions: 8 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

½ cup mango, diced and frozen

½ cup pineapple, diced

¼ cup water

½ cup Maggi Liquid Coconut Milk

½ cup Carnation Full Cream Evaporated Milk

Method:

Place all ingredients into a blender, and blend until smooth.

Pour into popsicle moulds or a 4oz plastic cup and place one popsicle stick in each.

Freeze for 4 hours or until frozen.

Pork Chops with Mustard

Portions: 4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb Boneless Pork Chops, 1-inch thick

1 sachet Maggi Season-Up with Ginger, 10g

1 tbsp vegetable oil

½ cup Carnation Full Cream Evaporated Milk

2 tbsp Dijon mustard (or yellow mustard)

2 ea garlic cloves, minced

3 tbsp scallion, sliced

Method:

Season pork chops with Season-Up Ginger and marinate for 20 minutes in the refrigerator.

Heat oil in large, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of the pork; cook on each side for 3 minutes or until browned and cooked through. Remove from skillet; set aside and keep warm. Repeat with remaining pork.

Reduce heat to low. Add evaporated milk; stir to loosen brown bits from bottom of skillet. Stir in mustard, garlic, and green onions. Return pork to skillet. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened, turning pork to coat with sauce.

Creamy Mac N Cheese Cups

Portions: 12 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups elbow macaroni

4 tbsp butter

4 tbsp all-purpose flour

2½ cups Carnation Full Cream Evaporated Milk

¼ cup scallion, thinly sliced

2 cups three cheese blend, shredded

1½ cup bacon, cooked and chopped

Method:

Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Prepare standard 3.5 oz muffin tin pan with paper liners or non-stick spray.

Begin by cooking the elbow macaroni according to package instructions. Drain and set aside until ready for use.

Meanwhile, melt the butterin a saucepot over medium heat before whisking in the flour. Stir consistently and allow it to cook for 3 minutes.

Gradually whisk in the evaporated milk, allow the mixture to come to a boil and thicken, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. Remove from the heat before stirring in the scallions and 1½ cup cheese blend.

In a mixing bowl combine cooked macaroni, bacon, and cheese mixture. Spoon mixture into the prepared muffin pan, sprinkle remaining cheese on top and bake for 15 minutes until golden brown.

Remove from the oven and serve with your favourite barbecued meat.

Creamy Chicken Salad

Portions: 6 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tsp Maggi Season-Up Chicken

2/3 cup Carnation Full Cream Evaporated Milk

1 lb chicken breast, cooked and shredded

½ cup almond, sliced

½ cup cranberries

½ cup pumpkin, roasted and cut-up

1/3 cup mayonnaise

Lettuce leaves

Method:

Combine sugar, flour, and Season-Up Chicken in a heavy-duty saucepan; gradually stir in Evaporated Milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring consistently until it comes to a boil and thickens. Remove dressing from heat and refrigerate until cool.

Combine chicken, almonds, cranberries, pumpkin, dressing and mayonnaise in a large bowl. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Serve over lettuce.

Nachos

Portions: 6 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 packs Carnation Full Cream Evaporated Milk (330 ml)

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1 bag tortillas chips

1 cup black beans, canned and drained

½ cup tomatoes, diced

¼ cup pickled jalapeños, sliced (optional)

¼ cup escallion, thinly sliced

Method:

Begin by melting the butter in a saucepot over medium-high heat, whisk in the all-purpose flourstirring consistentlyfor 4 minutes.

Gradually whisk in the evaporated milk, bring to a simmer, and allow the mixture to thicken.

Remove from the flame before stirring in the shredded cheese until fully combined, set aside cheese sauce until ready for use.

In six serving bowls,equally serve 2 cups of tortilla chips, topped with ½ cup cheese sauce, ¼ cup black beans, 2 tablespoons of tomatoes, jalapeños and 1 tablespoon of escallion. Serve and enjoy immediately.

Yam Croquettes

Portions: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ½ lb yam, peeled and diced

2 ½ tbsp butter

2 tbsp onion, minced

¼ cup water

¾ cup Carnation Full Cream Evaporated Milk

For breading

2 cups flour, seasoned with Maggi Season-Up All Purpose, 10g

2 cups Nestlé Everyday Milk Powder, dissolved in 540ml water

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

1 litre vegetable oil or oil of your preference

Method:

Boil the yams for 10 minutes or until tender. Drain the yams and place into a mixing bowl.

While mashing, incorporate the butter, onions, water, and Full Cream Evaporated Milk a little at a time.

Begin shaping the yam mixture into balls, 1.5 tablespoon in size. Place on a prepared baking sheet in a row. Allow to chill for 10 minutes.

In separate bowls, add seasoned flour, Everyday Milk and panko breadcrumbs for the breading station.

Take the yam balls, coat them in the flour, followed by the Everyday Milk and finally the panko breadcrumbs. Repeat the process for each ball until completed.

Deep fry in oil (375°F/190°C) for 7 to 10 minutes until fully cooked and crunchy. Allow to drain on a paper towel to remove excess oil before serving with dipping sauce of your choice.

Fried Chicken

Portions: 5 servings

Prep time: 60 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

½ cup onion, chopped

2 sprigs thyme, chopped

1 tsp garlic, chopped

2 lbs chicken, cut up

3 tsp Maggi Season Up Chicken

2 ea eggs

½ cup Carnation Full Cream Evaporated Milk

¾ cup all-purpose flour

2 cups oil, for frying

Method:

Place onion, thyme, garlic and 2 tablespoons oil in a blender and process until smooth. Pour blended mixture over chicken along with 2 teaspoons of Season-Up Chicken and marinate for 45 minutes.

Whisk eggs and evaporated milk in a bowl. Place flour in another bowl and season with 1 teaspoon Season-Up Chicken.

Coat seasoned chicken in egg mixture then flour. Repeat in batches until all chicken is completely coated, dust off excess flour.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat oil to approximately 375°F (190°C). Carefully place coated chicken in oil working in two batches. Fry chicken until golden brown and until it reaches an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C). Pairs great with waffles for a brunch event.

Bread Pudding Cups

Serving size: 14 portions

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20minutes

Ingredients:

2 ea eggs

1 cup Nestlé Sweetened Condensed Milk

2¼ cups Carnation Full Cream Evaporated Milk

¼ tsp almond essence

2 tsp vanilla essence

½ cup white rum (optional)

10 slices whole wheat bread, cubed

2 tsp mixed spices for baking

1 cup raisins

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

In a large bowl whisk together eggs, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and flavourings.

In another bowl, combine bread and all dry ingredients, pour wet ingredients over bread mixture and allow to sit for 10 minutes to moisten.

Pour into prepared muffin tins and bake for 20-25 minutes or until knife inserted comes out clean.

Allow bread pudding cups to cool for 10 minutes before serving.