Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards Lifetime Achievement Award 2020/21: Colin Hylton

Colin Hylton's sudden passing on Tuesday, April 6, certainly sent shock waves throughout the country. The Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards committee has chosen not to mourn his passing. He would have hated that since he always boasted of his joie de vivre and took every opportunity to not only live, but to also encourage others to follow suit. We take pride in sharing aspects of his palate-pleasing reductions as we remember his words: “Anybody who knows me hears it all the time. Life is not a dress rehearsal; we do not get a second take. This is the real deal — go big or go home. Too many persons are alive without really living. They are unconscious of the many small and beautiful things. The smell of rain or night jasmine, someone's look of unconditional love, helping unselfishly.”

We hold the applause for more memories...

Annette Francis-Barnett & Mark Barnett recall how he “delighted our senses with his culinary mastery! It was the consistent mouth-watering food and desserts, presented with panache, that made us as host/hostess confident that a great time would be had by all at our event. It was his care, easy charm, generous spirit and stories that connected and we claimed him as a friend.”

Kim Edwards-Hamilton

He was the epitome of good taste, elegance and creativity, taking you on a culinary excursion that tantalised your taste buds and he did it with style.

Bradford Thompson

Colin was a source of many of our life memories — from the fact that Kerry remembers all her dinners at Guilt Trip back in the '90s with her best friends to our wedding in 2006.

Thompson's wife Kerry

He was a chef among chefs. A bon vivant who was unapologetically himself. Colin epitomised what it means to live life to its fullest.

Eroleen Anderson

I met Colin in 1993 when Norma Shirley introduced him to my parents as an amazing and talented chef. He transitioned from an accounting profession into the world of culinary art...

Colin's personality, like his famous desserts, was consistently delightful and full of smiles.

Michelle Rousseau and Suzanne Rousseau

Colin was a supreme talent, a unique and unapologetic voice in Jamaica's culinary landscape. His style was memorable and iconic; much like Norma Shirley, Colin did things his own way and he never dimmed that down for anyone... In our opinion his culinary creations, both sweet and savoury, define modern Caribbean cuisine at its most glorious.

Joline & Burchell Whiteman

Colin was a friend to four generations of our family. For decades, he and his culinary creations were a part of every major milestone — birthdays, weddings and even funerals. He was a part of the fabric of our lives.

Lisa & Matthew Hogarth

Colin's unique culinary interpretations and fusions will forever be missed along with his wit and savvy sense of humour.

Debra Taylor-Smith

Colin was a culinary genius. He had a way with food; he was a natural. “You eat first with your eyes,” he would say. Talented in his presentation, creative in his combinations, adventurous with flavours, his dishes were layered and multi-dimensional.

We have lost a true master of the art and craft of cuisine.

Join us this evening @ 7:00 pm as we celebrate Colin Hylton https://bit.ly/foodawardsapplaud