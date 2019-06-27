Foodie News...

Add AC Hotel Kingston, to your list of places to meet for breakfast from the brand's signature AC kitchen which provides a daily European-inspired breakfast buffet infused with a taste of Jamaica, and the AC lounge that includes the bar for small and large plates and refreshing cocktails.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT