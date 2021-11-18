A Likkle Tea Party For One

“When plans to have a tea party for the unveiling of the new Likkle Tea blends got foiled, I decided to play dress-up and throw myself a solo tea party. Let's call it, if Alice made it to the island of Jamaica, and not down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.” — Patrique Goodall, Likkle Tea principal

On the menu was a spread of Jamaican treats — gizzada, grater cake, coconut and sweet potato pudding, and avocado sandwiches. To accompany these was a piping-hot pot of Coconut Pone Oolong Tea and Mahoe Bay Green Tea served on ice.

Most of our exisiting tea blends have been placed in our vault, some have been reformulated and some are gone for good. The new blends that will stay are:

1. Jamaican Breakfast, a Pu-erh and Black Tea blend, with local cacao nibs, skins and cinnamon leaves.

2. Chai Guy, an ode to Diana King's smash hit, this is a reformulation of our Masala Chai blend.

3. Coconut Pone, a coconut vanilla oolong tea with cinnamon and notes of nutmeg.

4. Mahoe Bay, a reformulation of our best-selling Strawberry Blush Green Tea.

5. Galloway, a spiced turmeric herbal tisane with ginger and a myriad of spices.

6. Rock Steady, a Yerba Mate ginger, lemongrass and sorrel blend.

7. Miss Rosie, our lemongrass, lavender, rose, mint and orange peel herbal tisane.

8. Highgate Chai, South African rooibos with local cacao and spices.

9. Moonshine Darling, our sleep aid tisane with rooibos, vanilla, passion flowers, valerian root and lavender.

10. Portland Bliss, our top-selling white tea with coconut and vanilla.

The new tea collection is available exclusively online at likkletea.com for now, but will be on sale at BLK GRL Eats on November 27 at CoWork Ja in the Post Office Mall Plaza in Liguanea, Kingston.

Credits:

Stylist: Ramone Gordon

Make-up: Jermaine Palmer

Photographer: Anezka Libovicka