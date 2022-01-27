Chef Briana Riddock For Food Network
There's never a dull moment for Thursday Food whenever Chef Briana Riddock comes across our radar. Our last spotlight was the segue from her highly sought-after dinner party series to celebratory cakes. Today we are delighted to share that Riddock is a contestant on Food Network 's brand-new cooking series Raid the Fridge.
The announcement came via her IG. “I'm happy to announce my Food Network debut as a contestant on the brand-new cooking competition series 'Raid the Fridge'.
My episode — Episode 6, rounds out the end of the first season and it airs February 1, 10:00 pm on Food Network/@foodnetwork and Discovery Plus/@discoveryplus.”
Chefs must use their instincts and test their luck in choosing mystery refrigerators based only on the photos, magnets, recipes and art on their doors in this fast-paced competition series, hosted by food writer and restaurateur Dan Ahdoot. In each episode, four competitors can use only the ingredients from their chosen mystery fridge to create top-notch dishes. But looks can be deceiving, so there is always an element of surprise — sometimes a refrigerator that appears to belong to an avid home cook is filled with takeout, while a crayon art-decorated fridge seemingly owned by a family with toddlers could contain high-end gourmet items. Over the course of three rounds, each with a new cooking challenge and a whole new batch of fridges to raid, chefs must impress judges Jordan Andino and Jamika Pessoa with dishes worthy of the grand prize — a fridge full of cash.
Raid the Fridge premiered Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
Season 1, Episode 6
Noodlepalooza
Four chefs are ready to raid a new set of mystery fridges! In the first round, it's noodlepalooza as host Dan Ahdoot challenges chefs to make twirl-worthy dishes from using only the ingredients found inside a fridge of their choosing, including a first-time parents' fridge and a suburban family's fridge. In the second round, the competitors must make something comforting from a collection of fridges full of uncomfortable restrictions. And in the final round, one chef's fridge seems like a gift, but both contestants are left scrambling to impress judges Jamika Pessoa and Jordan Andino as they make breakfast or dinner worthy of a fridge full of $10,000.
