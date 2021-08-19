D'Great Culinary Experience for Nurse Sandra Lindsay

NURSE Sandra Lindsay, PhD, the woman who became an instant hero for a beleaguered nation when she was declared the first person in the United States of America to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine, is on The Rock!

After months of intense scrutiny from some quarters and guest appearances that included a visit to the White House where she was lauded by President Joe Biden and presented with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services' (USCIS) Outstanding Americans by Choice recognition, the proud Jamaican is now home. It's her first visit since December 2019.

As an expression of gratitude she opened her well-appointed Clarendon home and commissioned culinary maverick Alex D'Great to create an unforgettable epicurean fare. He did not disappoint!

According to Chef Alex D'Great, the precise and emotional instructions from Nurse Lindsay were, “Alex, I have some people that I want to celebrate the past tough COVID-19 year with. I want to give them a phenomenal experience,” he relates.

Emotions ran high as the gathering also served as a reflection on the life of the late Chef Colin Hylton with whom Lindsay and her brother Garfield shared a great friendship.

At the end of the evening the Lindsay siblings both concurred that the Alex D'Great experience was well worth the more than 18 months' wait. According to Sandra, Alex D'Great's food was “elevated with our very own Jamaican seasonings”. She added that his calm demeanour as he guided his team around the unfamiliar kitchen was commendable.

The Alex D'Great Experience

A great chef takes time to understand the palates to which he's catering to, and that is exactly what Alex D'Great used as he crafted the evening's menu.

He was informed by his host that she'd be entertaining well-travelled foodies. “This was key to prepping the menu... I wanted to create a culinary experience that was a bridge between an international food experience fused with strong local favours,” he shared.

Thursday Food takes you behind the scenes.