Jamaica Food & Drink Festival Revives Kingston's Culinary Scene!

Jamaica Food + Drink Festival, in partnership with Visa, is breathing life back into Kingston 'day-life' with its innovative culinary series, Cooking + Cocktails. Set to be staged in its new state-of-the-art kitchen, this modern, interactive experience series promises to stir the senses and awaken the palate. Local deejays will keep energy high, while patrons enjoy intimate Chef-guided classes destined to revive your appetite for fun!

In 'Let's Roll', Rainforest Seafoods' top chefs Eliseo 'Oggie' Caliguia, Kara Pessoa and Jordan Chuck will teach patrons how to make three types of sushi from start to finish, while a Johnnie Walker mixologist leads an epic hands-on tutorial, culminating in two divine libations.

'Bean to Bar', sponsored by the Tourism Enhancement Fund and the Tourism Linkages Network, Wouter Tjeertes of the Pure Chocolate Company, will demonstrate how to make three desserts using local Jamaican chocolate. This will be followed by a personal mixology lesson featuring cognac.

'Board-Ohh', meanwhile, promises to transform you into the ultimate host! Learn how to curate the perfect charcuterie board from Trudi Hamilton of Trudi Alexis Design Studio, by combining a variety of cheeses, meats and other delicious toppings, while you sip and savour Spanish wines from Select Brands. As a bonus, you get to keep your boards!

'It's Veggies, So What' doesn't care if you're vegetarian or flexitarian! Jacqui Sinclair aka Juicy Chef, alongside Chef Alex D-Great, teaches you three delicious dishes to add to your repertoire. From spices to sauces as well as secret ingredients, your certified instructor will make this class worth your while. Select Brands will be on-site to offer a mini mixology class featuring Top Shelf gin.

'All Ale D'Grill', has Roast Meats grill master Simon Levy sharing his secrets! This interactive class gives you the chance to create your own sauce, secret rubs and grill your favourite meats and veggies to perfection. Grilling and beer go hand-in-hand, so Heineken will be on-site to teach you how to create a few beer cocktails to pair with your dishes.

'Tipsy Tacos' brings TexMex and tequila together compliments of CB Foods. Chef Samantha George will walk you through, step by step, how to make three delicious types of tacos while you discover exciting new tequila cocktails that will elevate any TexMex meal!