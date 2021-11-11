Jamaica Patty Co's Second Location is Officially Launched
Foodie News...Foodie News...Foodie News...Thursday, November 11, 2021
|
Jamaica Patty Co (JPC) formally marked the launch of its second location with a reception for friends and family on Wednesday, November 3.
Guests raised copious amounts of Champagne toasts from the cosy interior of the 27 Liverpool Street, London location. Naturally, patties were available and well-received.
JPC founder Theresa Roberts told Thursday Food that it was fantastic to be able to celebrate the successful launch of JPC's second location with many of the people who have supported the establishment over the years. “Liverpool Street has been profitable from day one and we are now actively seeking a third location,” she added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy