Jamaica Patty Co's Second Location is Officially Launched

Jamaica Patty Co (JPC) formally marked the launch of its second location with a reception for friends and family on Wednesday, November 3.

Guests raised copious amounts of Champagne toasts from the cosy interior of the 27 Liverpool Street, London location. Naturally, patties were available and well-received.

JPC founder Theresa Roberts told Thursday Food that it was fantastic to be able to celebrate the successful launch of JPC's second location with many of the people who have supported the establishment over the years. “Liverpool Street has been profitable from day one and we are now actively seeking a third location,” she added.