“The address is familiar, but the name is different; and so is the food and the experience,” — Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards judge Pauline Edie

Gavin Valentine, owner/proprietor of Kingston Jerk, took a bold step on June 18, 2020, in the middle of the devastating novel coronavirus pandemic, to rebrand/rename and open one of the best “jerking” experiences in Kingston, Jamaica: Kingston Jerk, formerly Pepperwood.

Located at 2 Chelsea Avenue, Kingston 5, it is perfect for dressing up for a special date or alfresco lunches with your best girlfriend or boyfriend. In fact, Tuesdays are personally recommended because I love the traditional pepperpot soup with pig's tail and salted beef, with a side of jerked pork and fries. However, you can go any day, depending on your preference, as the menu is quite extensive and if you want a truly authentic Jamaican jerk experience, it is the place to be. You can choose jerked pork, jerked chicken, or jerked chicken/pork sausages, barbecued pig's tail, or local favourites such as curried goat (served every day), oxtails (Sundays only) and jerked pork pasta to seafood fettucine and everything in between (done to order).

Of course, we love our soup and soup dates/days. Chicken soup for the soul is served every day except Sundays. As previously mentioned, pepper pot soup is served on Tuesdays, red peas soup with pig's tail on Wednesdays, Thursdays is chicken soup only, mannish water on Fridays, and on Saturdays everything seafood soup. Valentine is considering adding red peas soup on Saturdays, in keeping with the Jamaican tradition of “Satday soup”.

In addition to the authentic jerk experience, what I love about Kingston Jerk is the consistency in service, food, and the experience. You can choose your day or just go any day or every day for the vibes, while socialising responsibly either at the 52-foot bar, in one of the spacious cabanas or under a tree on the recently added boardwalk. If you are physically challenged, there are designated parking spaces, a ramp for easy access, and a restroom expressly designed to ensure your entire experience is a positive one. There are also takeout options and varying delivery services.

We are all living in the age of COVID-19, but life must go on. We must eat, and we want to have our dining experiences. So, yes, the dining area at Kingston Jerk spreads over 1,500 square feet; additionally, they have reduced the number of patrons to be seated at the bar, cabanas, and boardwalk in keeping with the Government of Jamaica's protocol for social distancing. Sanitisation is on the clock and around the clock. Once a table is sanitised, a sign is in place stating: “Table is sanitised”. On entry, your temperature is checked, and hands are sanitised by a most personable team member. Hand sanitiser stations are also located throughout the property and team members are equipped and knowledgeable of the protocols.

In keeping with the GOJ's Risk Management Act and its associated protocols specifically relating to curfew the opening and closing hours are as follows:

Mondays to Fridays – 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Saturdays - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sundays - 11:00 am- 1:00 pm