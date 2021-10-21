Little Caesars Adds Jerk Chicken Pizza

It's undisputed. Jamaica has earned its place for culinary creativity among the world's best. This extends to international brands that often incorporate flavours and ingredients made famous on the island and which have universal appeal.

Little Caesars Jamaica launched a new jerk chicken pizza in September, offering the market the perfect blend of international appeal with local flavours.

Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, head of sales and marketing for Restaurant Associates Ltd, franchise holders for Little Caesars, Burger King and Popeyes said, “Jamaica is a pioneer in this regard as the jerk chicken pizza is not available anywhere else in the world. Another Caribbean specialty — the BBQ chicken pizza — which was launched in 2018, is available in both Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.”

Noting that Little Caesars offers several popular toppings including pepperoni, Italian sausage, sweet peppers, McDonald Radcliffe said, “Little Caesars has consistently demonstrated their commitment to incorporating local taste and energy to deliver more Hot 'N Ready Goodness to our customers. Jerked chicken is synonymous with our island and so we have used our knowledge of our market to incorporate this unique, much-loved flavour on the local menu. It is already proving a winner at our stores.”

The addition of local accents to the Little Caesars menu “is a demonstration of our love for Jamaica and Jamaicans and a nod of respect for our world-famous local cuisine”, McDonald Radcliffe declared.