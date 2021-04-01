M10's Fish Burger is 10/10!

Another gem has recently emerged from the M10 kitchen — a divine fish burger. For Foodie News to gush about a sandwich (yes, a burger is a sandwich and pineapple belongs on pizza; these are debates we at Thursday Food have already settled), you know the product is a cut above.

Speaking with Thursday Food, M10 Bar & Grill principal Claudette Tenn shared that she's always thinking of creative dishes to add to the menu. And creative this fish burger is! Half of a fresh pillowy burger bun is slathered in M10's “secret sauce”, atop which a straight-from-the-fryer saltish fritter is placed. Followed by two pieces of battered and deep-fried fish fillets, and a generous drizzle of secret sauce. Then juicy fried ripe plantains, lettuce, tomato, another salt fish fritter, and finally, the other half of the bun. Did you get all that, or did you start imagining taking a bite and wishing that the photos were scratch and sniff?

The fish burger is stacked so high that you almost have to unhinge your jaw to get all the elements in one bite. But this burger is worth it! The crispy fish fillets and salt fish fritters punctuated by the unctuous housemade “secret sauce” and sweet fried plantains and crisp veggies are a party for the mouth. And at $1,200, it doesn't damage the pocket. Tenn is proud of this new menu item that she describes as “delicious and filling”. It was so filling in fact that Thursday Food could only finish half in one sitting. Have this on Good Friday with two slices of bun and cheese, and you'll forget about the curfew.

If you're unable to make it to Vineyard Town before Easter, don't fear. The fish burger has been so well-received that it is now a permanent feature on the M10 menu.

Yes, Claudette Tenn has numerous accolades and awards for her cooking and is praised far and wide. However, when it comes to delighting her customers, she's always striving to go above and beyond in offering classics with tasty twists. Were we grading the new M10 fish burger, it would receive 10 out of 10.

M10 Bar & Grill

Address: 6 Vineyard Rd, Kingston 3

Telephone: 876.930.2112

WhatsApp: 876.414.0462

Instagram: @m10barandgrill

A note about Easter hours: Not only is the restaurant strictly following Government guidelines, but Tenn is giving the staff time to be with their families. Please call to verify opening hours until curfew has been lifted.