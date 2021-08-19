A Select Thai Affair

Mystic Thai, 2019's 'Best Culinary Team Experience' award winner at the Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards , partnered with Select Brands, one of Jamaica's largest distributors of wines and spirits, to host a delectable seven-course wine-paired dinner at the chic eatery located in Fairview, Montego Bay, on Monday, August 9.

Guests were taken on a journey co-captained by Select Brands' wine aficionado Debra Taylor-Smith and Mystic Thai principal Kareena Mahbubani. Taylor-Smith provided insightful and expert details on the wines and the intricacies that brought about the pairings, while Mahbubani spoke on the thought process behind preparation, textures, and flavours for the particular dishes.

The evening commenced with Tom Yum — a lemon grass and galangal infused soup — enjoyed with a refreshing cocktail, aptly dubbed the Hendrick's Mystic Chill, which is a melange of gin, prosecco, rosemary, ginger and star anise.

The second course of Lettuce Wrapped Shredded Chicken and Papaya was paired with the Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore, Valdobbiadene, Italy — a dry wine with fine, lively bubbles, delicate pear, apple fruit aromas, and a crisp finish. Taylor-Smith revealed this to be one of her preferred wines and the perfect pour as the taste did not compete, but blended perfectly.

The selected pour for course number three, The Smoked Peppered Shrimp with Prawn Crackers, was the Tenuta Sassoregale Vermentino, Tuscany, Italy — a dry wine, with an intense, elegant bouquet of citrus and white-fleshed fruits and herbs which carry on the palate with lively acidity. The shrimp was glazed with a sweet sauce that ably balanced the wine's acidity.

The fourth course, a Truffle Infused Chilli Salmon with Wok-Tossed Quinoa, was enjoyed with William Fevre Chablis, Burgundy, France. These wines are from the northernmost wine district of the Burgundy region. This particular line has a fleshy and elegant bouquet revealing citrus, white fruits and flowers. The palate is fresh, supple, and underscored by mineral notes.

A lemon basil sorbet served as a palate cleanser.

The Pork Belly Skewer on a bed of Sesame Spinach paired with Meiomi Pinot Noir, Sonoma, California, reopened the dining experience. Taylor-Smith explained that the dry wine, with a rich cherry flavour, complemented by notes of cedar, raspberry and strawberry, was another of her preferred pairings, as the flavour of the pork and juices were the perfect foil for this particular pinot.

The penultimate course — the Beef Tenderloin Skewer with Sriracha Mashed Potatoes — was enjoyed with Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon, Clarksburg, California. This wine variety features cherry and vivid plum that create a welcome first impression, while touches of green tea leaves and leather nestle themselves.

An Apple Fritter and Rose Ice Cream topped with Lemongrass Chocolate shavings paired with Ruffino Moscato d'Asti DOCG, Veneto, Italy — a refreshing and sweet selection, delivering aromas of acacia, elderberry, citrus fruit with notes of peach, orange blossoms and sage brought the evening to a pleasant close. we are sure guests are still relishing in the 'long finish'.

— Photos & text: Aceion Cunningham