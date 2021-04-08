Post-Easter Eats Courtesy of Chef Jacqui Tyson (Part 2)

Bun French Toast

For breakfast or that midafternoon snack

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

4 slices of Easter bun

1 whole egg1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1/4 cup milk/heavy crème

1 tablespoon butter

Method:

Preheat a sauce pan over medium heat. Add butter. Beat the egg, vanilla and cinnamon in shallow dish. Stir in milk/crème.

Dip the bun in egg mixture, turning to coat both sides evenly.

Once the butter is metled and hot, gently place bun into the pan. Cook each slice until browned on both sides.

Dust with powdered sugar and serve with a simple pancake syrup.

Bun-Coated Fish Fillet

Ingredients:

4 thin slices Easter bun

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 ½ pounds Bassa fillet or 4 pieces (or any fillet of choice)

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 lemon, quartered, for serving, optional

Tartar sauce, for serving, optional

Method:

Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

Set a deep, heavy pot over a medium flame.

Add just enough oil until the pot is about half-full.

Cut the fish fillets into 6-ounce portions.

Sprinkle both sides of the fish pieces with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Season generously.

Using a sharp knife, chop your slices of of bun, until very fine.

In a bowl, place the flour in another wide and in another bowl, whisk the eggs and milk together. Finally, in a third bowl, add your panko and half of your finely minced bun.

To your egg mixture, add ½ of your crumbled, finely chopped bun.

Dip each fish fillets in the plain flour, coating each piece thoroughly.

Dip the flour-coated fillets in the egg mixture and then coat them with the panko bun crumb mixture, pressing lightly to help the crumbs adhere to the fish. Repeat with the remaining fish.

Add battered fillets to the oil and allow to cook just until lightly brown. Place immedietly on the lined tray.

Once all the pieces have been fried, place into the oven for 15 minutes or until fully cooked through.

Serve hot with tartar sauce and lime wedges.

Bun Ice-Cream Sandwiches

Time to indulge!

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

6 slices of Easter bun

2 cups ice-cream

Method:

Using a circular cutter or the rim of a glass, cut circles out of each slice of bun.

Using a ice-cream scoop, scoop a generous amount of your favourite ice-cream on 3 of the cut-outs.

Cover with another cut-out and place in the freezer.

Prepare garnishes and accompaniments. My favourite is a mountain berry coulis which is a mixture of strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, over medium heat with a sprinkle of sugar and a dash of lime zest.

Once cooked and the sugar is melted, place in a bowl to cool. Blend and strain and, voilà!

Remove your ice-cream sandwiches from the freezer and drizzle your coulis over each.

Make it extra indulgent with some chocolate syrup and whipped cream.

Enjoy!