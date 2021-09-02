A Jamaican Rose for The Bachelorette

It was a cause for celebration when ABC 's The Bachelorette hit a major milestone!

While filming for The Bachelorette star Michelle Young's upcoming season 18, Warner Bros Unscripted Television celebrated taping the 200th episode of The Bachelor spin-off that premiered in 2003.

To commemorate the occasion, Jamaican-born Minnesota pastry chef Dr Altreisha Foster's Sugarspoon Desserts created a rose-adorned, six-tiered cake with each tier boasting a different flavour. The cake featured 200 red roses, and a single-stem rose at the centre, representing the franchise's iconic Final Rose. American weekly magazines People and Us Weekly both featured Foster's cake as they recapped the celebration.

Foster is a Campion College, Howard University, and George Washington University (GWU) alum. In an exclusive with Thursday Food, Foster detailed how she landed the gig. “I was referred by another vendor to Warner Brothers consultants, who were able to find me and see some of my creations on Instagram. A young Jamaican artist at The Hand studio helped bring my sketches to life for the submission. I get inspiration from anywhere.”

Foster — a vaccine scientist and virologist by profession — explained that baking is what she does to unwind from long workdays and busy work weeks. “It's where I go to become my best self.”

“This opportunity confirms that my work is appreciated. It is overwhelming, at best, when I think about that kitchen in Maryland where I started, a simple home baker... but I am so thankful for every opportunity as it arises,” she continued.

