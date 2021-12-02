The Real MVPs of Christmas
If it's December it's time for cooler breezes, warmer smiles and, of course, ham! The full suite of hams from Hamilton's Smokehouse is now available in supermarkets islandwide.
And for many it's not a moment too soon! The Leg Ham, Smoked Picnic Ham and Chicken Ham are sure to grace tables this holiday season and, according to Chef Christopher Sinclair McCalla, “Hams are the real MVPs of Christmas; the versatility is unmatched as you can find great ways to have ham at any time of the day, where it's a snack for one or a feast for a crowd.”
With easy preparation and delicious flavour, these hams are sure to help you become everyone's favourite host for the holidays.
