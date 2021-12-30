For Plantation Smokehouse's Alwyn Brown Love Is The Main Course

For Plantation Smokehouse's Alwyn Brown Love Is The Main CourseThursday, December 30, 2021
Alwyn Brown, the man at the helm of not one but two of the north coast's buzziest restaurants, is always busy, but not overwhelmed. Overseeing operations at Plantation Smokehouse in Richmond and Sharkies Seafood Restaurant in Runaway Bay would make a lesser soul quake, but Brown is a study in self-assuredness, the kind that makes winners embrace the new year with gusto.
Thursday Food (TF): What drives your interest in food and the success of your restaurants?
Alwyn Brown (AB): Well, I think food is the bond in bringing people together. I mean, it's part of conversations over food that you learn about people and discover new cultures.
TF: What do you most enjoy about the holidays?
AB: Family. I look forward to having my family overseas visiting. We spend as much time together; of course, there is a lot of food involved.
TF: For what are you most grateful?
AB: Just life. I am grateful for living, being able to have a business to employ people, provide enjoyment for our guests; I have a lot of gratitude for all that.
TF: What is your wish for the new year?
AB: More love! I want us to share more love with each other.
