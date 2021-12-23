Merry Christmas from Sonia's

Sonia Thomas has been making “food love” for 45 years. Her story of struggle and triumph is well known to her customers who flock to Sonia's Homestyle Restaurant every day for better-than-your-grandmother's Jamaican classics. So, how does the woman whose story is framed by food celebrate Christmas, the foodiest holiday of them all?

Thursday Food (TF): What is the driving force at Sonia's Homestyle Restaurant?

Sonia Thomas (ST): I started this business 45 years ago with $45 and a sky-juice cart, and here we are. It's been a journey by faith. I would like every Jamaican to know that Jamaican food must be celebrated. I cook the old-fashioned Jamaican way, which makes us stand out with our customers.

TF: What's Sonia's secret?

ST: First, we cook with love and pride. We use all-natural seasonings. I got the vision of how I am supposed to cook the food in a dream, and I haven't strayed from that vision.

TF: If you could say one thing to your younger self, what would it be?

ST: It will be a challenging journey, but you will make it through to better and better.

TF: What are you grateful for?

ST: I am grateful for life and God. I am thankful for my journey of raising six children as a single mother. I am blessed.

TF: What is Sonia's Christmas story?

ST: Oh, it's busy. Catering orders are coming in. People want all the traditional foods like roast chicken, curry goat, of course, sorrel and my Christmas cake which is sumptuous.

TF: How do you celebrate Christmas?

ST: Given where I am coming from, I have to share what I have now. I remember when I just had fried chicken backs to serve my family one year. So now I have a programme called Helping Arms, and I go back to the primary school I went to, Cedar Valley Primary & Junior High School in St Thomas, and share food hampers with about 250 people. My children are also involved, so we also have toys for the kids. Together we commit to making sure that these people enjoy Christmas, and that's very fulfilling for me. Some of the staff here at the restaurant have volunteered to join us, and we are cooking a meal with the help of The Best Dressed Chicken and other companies. So I want everyone to think about how they can help someone this Christmas.

TF: What's on your Christmas table at home?

ST: Chicken, of course! But we also have shrimp, local cow tails, old-time roast beef, gungo rice, cornbread, curried mutton and mannish water with a little rum.

TF: What are you most looking forward to for the holidays?

ST: I'm looking forward to New Year's. My family will all be here; we'll be spending time at a hotel, so no cooking for me!

TF: What brings you joy?

ST: My family brings me joy. Helping others also brings me joy.

TF: What is your wish for Jamaica?

ST: My Christmas wish is that we all share love and show gratitude. Don't complain about what you don't have. Instead, give thanks for what you have because then you'll realise that you have enough to share. And always put love first.

Sonia's Homestyle Christmas Sorrel Chicken

Ingredients:

1 The Best Dressed Chicken Roaster

3 cups rich sorrel juice

¼ cup vinegar

2 medium onions

6 garlic cloves

3 stalks escallion

2 strips ginger

2 Scotch bonnet pepper

2 tablespoons soya sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat oven at 350°F.

Wash and dry chicken using paper towel.

Blend together seasonings using (1/4 cup) vinegar and (1/2 cup) sorrel juice.

Rub blended seasoning inside and outside of chicken and then rub 2 tablespoons cooking oil to lock in season and texture of chicken skin.

Place chicken in a oven pan, cover with foil for 45 minutes.

Then remove from oven and drain chicken juice.

Using sauce to baste chicken, allow chicken to continue cooking for 25 minutes until chicken is done.

Sorrel Sauce

Bring to a boil leftover sorrel juice, pinch of salt and 3 tablespoons honey.

