Get Ready for Visa Nights 2021

Having been indoors for the past year, so to speak, has made a few of us forget what it's like to have social interaction. But here comes Visa to get us back into the groove of things! So that by the time we are all fully vaccinated, and summer rolls around, we'd have refamiliarised ourselves with having a conversation over dinner. Cue: Visa Nights.

The initiative, the first of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean, was virtually launched on Wednesday, April 21. The launch event was hosted by comedian, YouTuber and “connoisseur of good vibes and good energy” Rohan “Quite Perry” Perry. Making special appearances during the launch to endorse Visa Nights 2021 were Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy”Grange; Head of Marketing for Visa in the Caribbean and Central America Waldemar Cordero; Nathan Nelms, brand manager, Red Stripe (a part of the Heineken Company); and QuickPlate CEO Monique Powell. So, what is Visa Nights 2021?

Each Wednesday, from May 5 through to July 28, participating Corporate Area restaurants will have a special menu item that has been discounted exclusively for Visa debit and credit cardholders. In addition to the 20% discount, diners will receive a welcome drink courtesy of Red Stripe and a complimentary bottle of 876 Water. Prefer to stay home? No worries! Visa has partnered with QuickPlate to deliver the restaurant experience to your door. Visa debit and credit cardholders who order their Visa Nights meal through QuickPlate will receive 20% cashback and complimentary beverages courtesy of Red Stripe and 876 Water.

The Visa Nights 2021 participating restaurants are: Steak House on the Verandah, The Porch, Sora Japanese Cuisine, Saffron Indian Cuisine, Opa Greek Restaurant, The Terrace at Terra Nova, Tamarind Indian Cuisine, Dragon Court, Raffaele's Gourmet Pizzeria, Janga's, Usain Bolt's Tracks & Records, 100, Russell's T20, Dining with Curvy, Reggae Mill, Quick Chick, and Phoenix Lounge.

If you aren't a current Visa debit or credit cardholder, become one! In addition to the perks, Visa Nights 2021 will, each week, allow customers to experience friends, fellowship, family and good food.