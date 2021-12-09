Getting Tipsy with Tacos at JFDF

Getting Tipsy with Tacos at JFDFThursday, December 09, 2021
|
On Thursday, December 2, Chef Samantha George titillated taste buds with a Tex-Mex menu at the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) Tipsy Tacos cooking and cocktail class. Students made individual jars of taco seasoning, which they then used in two dishes — chicken tinga tacos with salsa roja and crispy pork belly tacos with salsa verde. After nibbling on their tasty creations, Tipsy Tacos participants learned how to make cocktails with Don Julio tequila.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy