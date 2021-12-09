Getting Tipsy with Tacos at JFDF

On Thursday, December 2, Chef Samantha George titillated taste buds with a Tex-Mex menu at the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) Tipsy Tacos cooking and cocktail class. Students made individual jars of taco seasoning, which they then used in two dishes — chicken tinga tacos with salsa roja and crispy pork belly tacos with salsa verde. After nibbling on their tasty creations, Tipsy Tacos participants learned how to make cocktails with Don Julio tequila.