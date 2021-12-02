Good2Grow Yogurt Smoothie Brings The Vibes To Kid's Snacks

Who says good snacks can't be fun snacks? Just ask any child who's tasted Good2Grow's new Yogurt Smoothie, and you'll get an enthusiastic, unqualified “Yes!”

“We wanted to win with our kid customers. We already know that they love Good2Grow Yogurt, so we wanted a new option that matched their lifestyle and moved with them. The bonus with our new Yogurt Smoothie is that it also passes the parent test: It's good for the kids!” says Karis-Ann Rhoden-Gordon, business development manager, Dairy Industries Jamaica.

The new snack brightens up the refrigerator aisle in your neighbourhood supermarket in four lively flavours: Cotton Candy, Melon Berry Burst, Peach Swirl, and Strawberry Pop. And while the vibrant flavours will delight kids, the live and active cultures, which are great for digestive health, also make parents happy. Plus, as a good source of protein and calcium which are necessary for growing bodies, the new Yogurt Smoothie will kick empty snacking to the kerb.

“Most of all, I think kids love that it's a one-handed snack, no spoon necessary so they can enjoy while on the move, or they can make it their own by adding fruits, juices or even granola for a more elevated snack,” said Rhoden-Gordon.