Goodas Good Food is the newest spot in the Loshusan Barbican Centre with a little twist on the 'box food' concept. Serving up breakfast and lunch items including all the local favourites: Liver, salt fish, oxtail, stew peas, curry goat and the most popular — boneless fried chicken.
Currently only offering takeout service, the environmentally friendly, well-branded, circular “box” contains a very filling, nicely presented portion of food, loaded with home-cooked flavour.
Alongside Goodas in the same operational space is the healthier alternative Diet Starts Monday, which has vegan offerings, and healthy menu items on-board. Tuna salad, poke and Mexican inspired bowls, as well as grab-and-go products like granola, almond/oat milk and sweet treats.
The location (beside the ATM) is easily accessible for pick-up, and customer service seems to be high on the agenda. Overall, this family-owned-and-operated spot is a welcome addition to the fast food landscape. My favourite menu item so far is definitely the Better Than Tuna Salad but I'll be back to try that fried chicken!
Editor's Note: The (boneless) Chicken House Special is a winner!
Goodas Good Food
Address: 3B Barbican Centre Loshusan (Beside the Scotia ATM)
Opening Hours:
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday - Saturday
Telephone: 876-407-7516
Instagram: @goodasgoodfood
