Happy Easter

Have all the drinks you want this Easter weekend and still feel amazing with cocktails that are in fact non-alcoholic. Toasting sans alcohol will be the opposite of boring! All you'll be thinking about is how delicious and inviting these grown-up sodas and mocktails are! Whether you're looking for a kid-friendly punch or a citrusy brunch drink, there's a mocktail for every occasion. So, cheers to the Easter egg hunt, bun and cheese, and these non-alcoholic bevys.

Homemade soda is just a mix of flavoured syrup (you can also use honey or agave syrup), and seltzer (La Croix), club soda (in the glass bottle), sparkling water (like Perrier, San Pellegrino, Highland Spring) or tonic water. You can adjust the ratio depending on how sweet you like it! I always always add fresh lime or lemon juice (when you can find them) for a little bit of tartness.

• Lemon Ginger Ale: Simmer 2 cups water, 1 cup each sugar and finely chopped ginger, and the zest (in wide strips) and juice of 2 lemons over medium heat until syrupy, 15 to 20 minutes; strain. Let cool completely. Mix with seltzer.

• Lychee: Simmer 1 cup canned lychees and 1/2 cup syrup from the can, 1 cup sugar and 1/2 cup water over medium heat until the sugar dissolves; strain. Let cool completely. Mix with coconut water and seltzer.

• Guava-Pineapple: Simmer 1 cup guava jelly with 2 tablespoons water until smooth; let cool completely. Mix with pineapple juice and seltzer.

• Passion Fruit Simmer: 2 cups passion fruit juice and 1/2 cup sugar over medium heat until syrupy, 15 to 20 minutes; let cool completely. Mix with coconut water and seltzer.

• Tropical Fruit Punch: Simmer 1 cup each cherry juice, orange juice, pineapple juice and chopped strawberries with 3/4 cup sugar over medium heat until syrupy, 18 minutes; strain, pressing on the solids. Stir in the juice of 1 lime; let cool completely. Mix with seltzer.

• Rosemary Grapefruit Refresher: Simmer 1 cup each water and sugar; and ¼ cup rosemary (stripped from the stem) over a medium heat until sugar has dissolved. Cool then strain into a bottle and refrigerate until ready to use. In a cocktail shaker with ice, add 3 oz grapefruit juice and 1 tbsp of rosemary simple syrup, then shake vigorously to combine. Pour into a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with a splash of club soda and garnish with rosemary sprig.

• Rosewater Lemonade with honey: In a small saucepan over medium heat warm ½ cup of honey with 1 cup of the water, stirring until the honey dissolves. You won't need to bring it to a boil, just hot enough to melt the honey. Combine 1 cup of lemon juice with the remaining 8 cups of water in a large pitcher. Add the honey mixture and ½ a teaspoon of rosewater and stir to combine. Serve chilled over ice. Garnish with slices of lemon or strawberry, fresh lemon balm or mint, whatever you like.

• Mojito Mocktail: Place 10 fresh mint leaves in a glass; pour 2 tablespoons each of fresh lime juice and simple syrup right on top of the mint. Use a muddler (or a wooden spoon) to press down on the mint and release its flavour. Using your dominant hand, press down and twist lightly 3-4 times. Add in ½ cup of club soda, ginger ale, or sparkling lime water. Fill up a glass with ice and then stir. Garnish, if desired, with a slice or wedge of lime and then serve immediately!

• Sorrel & Tonic: Combine 1oz each Sorrel Syrup and Lemon Juice in your glass of choice. Fill with ice and top with tonic water. Garnish with a sorrel flower and slices of lemon.

• Cucumber Ginger Tonic: Place sliced medium cucumber and 10 slices of ginger in a large, heat-proof bowl. Bring 2 cups each of sugar and water to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring until sugar is completely dissolved. Pour over cucumber and ginger and let stand for 2 hours. Strain into a bottle and chill. To prepare a cocktail, stir together about 1 shot syrup (1.5 ounces) with about 3 shots soda or sparkling water (4.5 ounces), or to taste. Garnish with a cucumber slice.

Pro Tips:

• Using garnishes like baby's breath or bougainvillea will add that extra bit of easter cuteness to your glass.

• Adding fruit to your ice tray when making ice cubes is also a berry nice addition!

Keep safe and have a happy Easter! Find me on Instagram @raihndrops. Let's lift your Spirits! #savourresponsibly and enjoy!