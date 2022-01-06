Happy Food Year with the 2022 Best Dressed Chicken Calendar

Ready, set, go!

The New Year is off to a delicious start, thanks to The Best Dressed Chicken calendar which is an artful mix of recipes and wisdom. Aptly themed “Just Add Love” the calendar is the perfect companion to what we trust will be a year of thoughtful moments and well-executed meals.

“Our annual calendar is a love letter to the joy of food. It's always a treat to produce because it's a visual statement of the heart and soul all that we do,” said Lorraine Kemble, brand manager, The Best Dressed Chicken. “We added quotes this year to amplify the story of our brand, and my favourite is: “Between the magic and the emotions, cooking inspires sublime balance in our lives.”

Well, we couldn't agree more.