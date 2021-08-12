Hello Delicious: The Best Dressed Jerk Chicken Sausage is a Kitchen Superstar

There are many reasons to love The Best Dressed Chicken Jerk Sausage. There is the fact that it is made only with The Best Dressed Chicken and the promise of No Antibiotics Ever. Then there is the good news that there's no added colouring and no MSG. But the best news of all is that these new jerk sausages are versatile enough to star in any style of cooking, be it a Cajun-inspired Lobster Boil, an Italian lasagna or a good old British-style brekkie fry-up.

Lobster Boil with The Best Dressed Jerk Chicken Sausage

Time: 50 minutes

Serves: 5

Ingredients:

1 pack The Best Dressed Chicken Jerk Sausage, sliced diagonally

4 lobster tails

4 potatoes, washed and chopped into cubes

2 cups of white wine

¼ cup garlic, chopped

½ cup salted butter

¼ cup lime juice

1 tsp red pepper flakes

¼ tsp nutmeg

2 limes

A handful parsley

3 stalks scallion

1 tsp thyme

Pimento

3 tbsp fish seasoning

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 Scotch bonnet pepper

2 cups fish broth

1 tbsp oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Start by cleaning lobster tails with a strong toothbrush to get rid of all excess sand. Next, cut tails with shells horizontally, making sure to remove the sand vein. Wash tails with water and a little lime juice, and pat dry.

In a large pot over medium heat, add oil and sauté sausages until browned and then set aside.

Add butter and freshly chopped garlic, cook for 1 minute, then add white wine to deglaze the pan. Cook to allow the alcohol to evaporate.

Add fish broth, Scotch bonnet pepper, scallion, thyme, pimento and nutmeg. Cook over medium heat for 20 mins. Meanwhile, season lobster tails with fish seasoning and smoked paprika. Add cubed potatoes to the pan. When the potatoes are half cooked, add The Best Dressed Jerk Chicken Sausage and the lobster tails.

Turn heat to low and simmer for about 20 minutes until the lobster tails are fully cooked and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve in a large casserole dish and garnish with lime wedges and parsley.

The Best Dressed Jerk Chicken Sausage Jambalaya

Time: 30 mins

Serves: 5

Ingredients:

1 pack The Best Dressed Chicken Jerked Chicken Sausage, sliced diagonally

1 6 oz pack Spanish rice

2 cups vegetable broth

½ cup white wine

½ cup yellow bell pepper, chopped

½ cup red bell pepper, chopped

½ cup yellow onion, chopped

Cilantro

1 tbsp garlic, chopped

1 tbsp oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Prepare Spanish rice according to the package directions, replacing water with vegetable stock.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium flame and add The Best Dressed Jerk Chicken Sausage and brown.

Add the garlic, peppers and onions and cook until fragrant. Add white wine to deglaze the pan, allowing the alcohol to evaporate Sauté for about one minute and then add the cooked Spanish rice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Sprinkle with fresh cilantro.

The Best Dressed Jerk Chicken Sausage Breakfast Bake

Time: 30 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 pack The Best Dressed Chicken Sausage

4 eggs

4 potatoes cut into one-inch cubes

1 tbsp canola oil

1 tsp complete seasoning

¼ cup red bell pepper, chopped

¼ cup yellow bell pepper, chopped

¼ cup onion, chopped

½ tsp garlic, chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

Cooking Spray

Salt and pepper to taste

Parsley

Method:

Take cubed potatoes and lay on a plate between two hand towel sheets and microwave for about 4 to 5 minutes. Add to a bowl, and then add olive oil and seasoning salt.

Heat a large skillet and add canola oil and sauté garlic until softened. Add sausages and cook until slightly brown and set aside. Add potatoes and cook until they begin to get brown and set aside. Add onions and peppers back to the pot and saute for about one minute.

Return the sausages and potatoes to the pan and create four wells in the pan for the eggs. Spray each well with cooking spray.

Crack each egg separately in a bowl and then pour into each well.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste and cook the eggs to desired consistency.

Garnish with parsley and serve

The Best Dressed Jerk Chicken Sausage Lasagna

Time: 50 mins

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

2 packs The Best Dressed Chicken Jerk Sausage

1 box lasagna sheets

2 tbsp garlic, chopped

2 tbsp parsley

1 tbsp garlic powder

2 cans tomato sauce

1 can roasted diced tomatoes (optional)

2 cup three cheese mix

1 cup mozzarella cheese

1 cup parmesan cheese, grated

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

½ cup red wine

Method:

Cook lasagna sheets according to package directions. Add olive oil and saute chopped garlic and sausages in a pan and cook for about 2 minutes.

Add red wine to deglaze the pot and collect all the flavours. Allow the alcohol to evaporate.

Add two cans of tomato sauce and diced roasted tomatoes.

Add garlic powder and season with salt and pepper to taste. Allow to simmer for about 20 minutes.

In a baking dish, spread some sauce and then layer lasagna sheets, more sauce and then mozzarella and three-cheese mix. Continue with alternate layering. Top with parmesan cheese.

Bake uncovered at 450 degrees for 10 minutes.

Garnish with parsley and serve.