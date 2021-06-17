VIDEO: Hello, Oceano

I broke my summer body diet for this one, and I'm not mad! I went to a late lunch at Oceano, the long-awaited new restaurant at Marketplace. Still in soft-opening mode, the restaurant's Japanese-inspired menu was clear, simple and to the point. The décor was clean, as silly as that sounds, very minimal, maple-moulded, with a water-wall entry behind a pretty cool door and logo design.

Lunch started with the steamed gyoza in a light ponzu sauce and the black dragon roll topped with crispy eel skin. Both were on point and, as expected, stuck to traditional Japanese styles and flavours.

Next, the miso salmon with a wasabi gastrique, trust me... you should definitely squeeze the grilled lime wedge on this. You're welcome. Yum.

I always find it challenging to order lamb or steak in Kingston and have it done at the correct temperature, but today Oceano got it right on both. The fillet and the lamb were neither over-seasoned or overcooked, and not drowning in any sauces or jellies; they tasted great as they were. The lamb was garnished with a tasty charred scallion, and the spicy tenderloin is currently their best seller.

I'm not sure why I asked about the bar menu at lunch ... I blame it on COVID, only to find out it wasn't launched yet, but sounded extra fancy.

Oceano was nevertheless cool enough to make a few drinks for us anyway. A classic tequila margarita but it was laced with red pepper flakes and pink Himalayan salt, the ever-popular blue rum-based drink except it was topped with elderflower foam, and my favorite — a gin cucumber refreshing “lemonade” with red peppercorns. Definitely fancy!

I skipped dessert and, honestly, the rest of the carbs on the table. I'll save that for the Teppanyaki station, so I can come back when they fully expand their menu. The portion size and price point were nothing out of the ordinary for this type of fare, overall worth it. I would say my expectations were met, and I welcome another elevated dining experience in Kingston. Hello, Oceano.

— Mala Morrison, Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards judge