It's Back! The Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival

“We are back!” The direct and meaningful announcement came from Dr Terri-Karelle Reid at the media launch of the 2022 Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival. Reid was the emcee of the event held at the Jamaica Food and Drink Kitchen on Tuesday, March 1. The 2020 staging was cancelled due to the pandemic; in 2021, organisers staged the festival virtually. So, folks are eager to participate in person after a two-year hiatus.

This year's event is “not just a weekend but an entire month”, said Gastronomy Network Chair Nicola Madden-Greig. On March 4, 2022, the festival kicks off with workshops and webinars in partnership with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA), and the Jamaica Coffee Growers' Association. The grand festival marketplace at Devon House draws the event's curtains on April 2. The month-long activities include cooking with coffee classes, tours of coffee farms, and hiking/cycling through the Blue Mountains. This weekend there will be promotions highlighting the “culinary trail, special brunches, and tours of Craighton Estate”. For a comprehensive list of festival events, please visit bluemountaincoffeefest.com.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett delivered the keynote address while Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr brought remarks. Both ministers championed the festival and this year's massive undertaking and re-emphasised Brand Jamaica's importance, reach, and influence. In the vote of thanks, Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) Executive Director Dr Carey Wallace thanked the festival's partners and sponsors, including the Ministry of Tourism, Tourism Linkages Network, TEF, JAMPRO, JACRA, Select Brands and the Jamaica Observer Limited.

After formalities, guests sipped on coffee-spiked cocktails courtesy of Select Brands and coffee-infused bites prepared by Chef Oji Jaja.