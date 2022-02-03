Jamaica, Only Caribbean Island Featured in CNN 'Breakfast Around the World' Article

On January 28, 2022, CNN Travel published an online article describing how different countries “enjoy the first meal of the day”. “Breakfast Around the World: How Different Places Start the Day” highlighted traditional breakfast items from 21 countries, hoping that readers “learn about the delicious diversity of our world's breakfast cultures”.

Of the 21 countries listed, Jamaica is the only Caribbean nation.

Of Jamaica, the article's writer says: “For breakfast in Jamaica, it couldn't get more patriotic than eating the national dish: Ackee and salt fish. Ackee, a delicately sweet pear-shaped fruit, is sautéed with salt cod, tomatoes, garlic, chillies and onion in a breakfast scramble that brings together sweet, salty and spicy for a one-of-a-kind island taste. Though it looks similar to scrambled eggs, that's just the creamy yellow ackee, Jamaica's national fruit, in the dish.”

Breakfast dishes from three African countries made the list. Ethiopian genfo, which is a very thick porridge made from barley served with clarified butter mixed with berbere (a traditional spice blend); Moroccan baghrir (semolina pancakes) and Tunisian lablabi (a spiced chickpea soup).

Though the paragraph misses the mark on its description of ackee (we need to stop this scrambled eggs comparison) and calling Scotch bonnet pepper chillies, it's great to see Jamaica on the list. These listicles, though wildly popular, do play a role in educating newbies to world cuisine.

Photos: CNN Travel, Enabla, 177 Milk Street, and Nish Kitchen