Jamaica Patty Co Opens Second Store

Jamaica Patty Co (JPC) has opened a second store at 27 Liverpool Street, London EC2M 7PD. The 220 sq ft unit (which forms part of the Broadgate Estate) has been leased for an initial term of seven years from British Land and has been subject to a US$130,000 fit out prior to trading commencing on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Initially, the site will trade from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm Monday to Saturday and 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Sunday but it is anticipated that those hours will be extended to 11:00 pm closing six days a week once the majority of workers have returned to the city of London.

JPC founder Theresa Roberts said, “We are delighted to be opening our second store in the UK. Our aim is to introduce quality Jamaican food to the UK consumer and we look forward to continuing to do that, as well as create spaces where our customers and supporters of Jamaican heritage can come and enjoy a little piece of home.

“We believe the new Liverpool Street store will be the template for further openings now that the JPC concept has been proven at our Covent Garden flagship.”

JPC also announced that it has committed to a new lease of its Covent Garden flagship for a minimum of a further five years.

JPC was founded in 2013 by Roberts and commenced trading in Covent Garden in March 2014. It sells eight flavours of Jamaican patties plus meals, Blue Mountain Coffee and Tortuga Rum Cake.

The business is 100% family-owned with three generations working in it.