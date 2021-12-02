Kids Went from Rooks to Cooks At The JFDF

Kids Went from Rooks to Cooks At The JFDFThursday, December 02, 2021
On Saturday, November 27, the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) welcomed 20 children between ages nine and 13 to the first of its kids' cooking classes, entitled Rooks 2 Cooks and sponsored by National Baking Company Limited. Fall In Chocolate principal Leisha Lyn-Cook led the enthusiastic group through making Chox cheesecake cupcakes and Zesty caramel treats. The well-mannered kids, too, learned about kitchen safety and displayed maturity in teamwork-related activities. Here are snapshots from the Rooks 2 Cooks.
