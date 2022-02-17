Lemongrass for Immuni-TEA
Foodie News...Foodie News...Foodie NewsThursday, February 17, 2022
|
A 2020 Japanese study conducted amongst health-care professionals found that consuming at least one cup of green tea over 12 weeks reduced the “risk of upper respiratory tract infections”. And we know the Japanese know their green tea! Green tea has compounds known as catechins which have, among other benefits, antiviral properties that offer protection against illness and infection. But it's not just green tea that has immunity-boosting benefits. Take a trip to Lemongrass Tea Room at Devon House and you'll quickly realise just how a cup of tea can positively impact wellness.
Don't be overwhelmed by the assortment of teas. Lemongrass principal Warren Barrett is a calming presence, knowledgeable and patient. His approach will make tea drinkers out of anyone who steps foot into the tea room. His colleague, Monique Jones, seems to have a following of devout clientele who trust her recommendations implicitly. She even has kids, parents in tow, ordering teas for themselves based on her suggestions.
While the health advantages of teas vary, there's irrefutable evidence that regularly drinking tea “can have a lasting impact on your wellness”, said another study. All true teas (white, black, and green) are high in antioxidants. Herbal teas, sometimes called tisanes, contain vital minerals including calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc. But most of all, a cup of tea forces us to slow down and relax. There's something instantly soothing about holding a cup of steaming tea, inhaling deeply, and taking that first sip.
Lemongrass Tea Room
Address: Shop 5 Devon House
26 Hope Road, Kingston
Tel: 876-678-0199
Opening hours: Sun - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Mon-Wed 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thu-Sat 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy