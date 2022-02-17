Lemongrass for Immuni-TEA

A 2020 Japanese study conducted amongst health-care professionals found that consuming at least one cup of green tea over 12 weeks reduced the “risk of upper respiratory tract infections”. And we know the Japanese know their green tea! Green tea has compounds known as catechins which have, among other benefits, antiviral properties that offer protection against illness and infection. But it's not just green tea that has immunity-boosting benefits. Take a trip to Lemongrass Tea Room at Devon House and you'll quickly realise just how a cup of tea can positively impact wellness.

Don't be overwhelmed by the assortment of teas. Lemongrass principal Warren Barrett is a calming presence, knowledgeable and patient. His approach will make tea drinkers out of anyone who steps foot into the tea room. His colleague, Monique Jones, seems to have a following of devout clientele who trust her recommendations implicitly. She even has kids, parents in tow, ordering teas for themselves based on her suggestions.

While the health advantages of teas vary, there's irrefutable evidence that regularly drinking tea “can have a lasting impact on your wellness”, said another study. All true teas (white, black, and green) are high in antioxidants. Herbal teas, sometimes called tisanes, contain vital minerals including calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc. But most of all, a cup of tea forces us to slow down and relax. There's something instantly soothing about holding a cup of steaming tea, inhaling deeply, and taking that first sip.

Lemongrass Tea Room

Address: Shop 5 Devon House

26 Hope Road, Kingston

Tel: 876-678-0199

Opening hours: Sun - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Mon-Wed 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thu-Sat 10:00 am - 6:00 pm