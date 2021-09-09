Low on Cash? Alex D'Great shows you how to stretch your dollar

Sardine and Avocado Toast

Serve: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Overall cost: $445.00 (divided by two is more than reasonable for a balanced meal)

Ingredients:

1 tin sardines

1 small avocado

4 slices wheat or white bread

½ small onion

½ Scotch bonnet pepper

½ plum tomato

¼ sweet pepper

¼ stick butter

Pinch salt & pepper

Method:

Dice onion, tomato, sweet pepper and avocado.

Add butter to a sauté pot and toast bread, then cut in half.

Lightly crush sardines and add half the diced vegetables.

Add the other half of the diced vegetables to the avocado.

Tossed them both and let them sit for 3 minutes.

Add the avocado to the bread then top with sardine.

Enjoy!

Corned Beef Cannelloni

Serve: 2-4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Overall cost: $660.00 (when divided is more than reasonable)

Ingredients:

1 small tin corned beef

1 small bottle ketchup

¼ sweet pepper

½ small onion

¼ tomato

1 stalk scallion

1 stem thyme

½ Scotch bonnet pepper

2 lasagne pasta sheets

1 slice Tastee cheese

Method:

Dice onion, sweet pepper, tomato, scallion and Scotch bonnet and set aside.

In a pot of boiling water, add lasagne and boil for 6-7 minutes.

Toss the corned beef, a little ketchup and vegetables together.

Cool lasagne sheet and then place corned beef mixture at one end and roll it in.

Add ketchup and grated cheese.

Note: Chef Alex D'Great specialises in modern Jamaican food and offers catering and private dining experiences.