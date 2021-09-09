Maggi Food Court Recap Episode 3

In this episode two Heroes' Circle vendors go head-to-head to determine who prepares (you guessed it) crab

Two of Jamaica's most popular female vendors, Makeisha Walker and Kay Francis Stewart — both located at Heroes' Circle — had us on the edge of our seats, and tantalised our taste buds as they chopped, seasoned and plated their crabs.

When the final morsel of crab was consumed Makeisha “Munchie” Walker was declared as having the best-tasting crab.

Thursday Food shares the winning recipe in the event that you wish to test your culinary skills during the upcoming weekend lockdown.