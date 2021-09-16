Maggi Food Court Recap Episode 4

Case File: Aqua Cuisine

Sharkies Seafood Restaurant vs Something Fishy Seafood & Gourmet Restaurant

On Case File 'Aqua Cusine', it was Jervain Martin of Sharkies Seafood, St Ann, versus Colin Nichols of Something Fishy in Clarendon. Both went deep in search of the ultimate title King of the Sea. There was a lot at stake.

Judge Dufton Shepherd conducted the obligatory pre-competition briefing before the contestants set off for the Nestle Store to secure ingredients for their dishes.

The Best Dressed 15-minute quick challenge, although a surprise for the duo, was met with gusto. Chef Jervain sought inspiration from YouTube for his beef sausage omelette while Chef Colin focused on visual appeal with his smoked sausages and vegetables, a dish he refers to as “spontaneous”.

With the mini challenge out of the way, it was on to the next round. Both challengers gave it their all, working well under pressure as they kept within the one-hour time limit. Mise en place complete, the contestants were joined by juror, Executive Chef Brian Lumley, who quizzed them about their respective dishes, technique employed, and choice of ingredients. At the end of the final 30 minutes, both contestants presented their appetisers to the jurors. Chef Colin was up first and presented grilled shrimp kebabs with cinnamon bammy sticks. This was deemed to be “lacking in presentation” by one juror. Chef Jervain's Shrimp Tempura with spicy mayonnaise, however, left one juror wanting more! One down, one more to go! It was now time for the mains.

Chef Jervain Martin from Sharkies was up first and presented a pan-seared lemon butter garlic salmon with a side of mashed potatoes which he described as “filled with love” along with some MAGGI fish seasoning and a dash of salt and black pepper. Chef Colin Nichols from Something Fishy followed with curried fish in coconut sauce served with 'tun' cornmeal. The judges were impressed, with rave reviews coming from Chef Lumley, for the 'tun' cornmeal which he described as a tad more appealing than the mashed potatoes. Nichols was further applauded for the technique not adopted by a lot of chefs. After the judges' critiques, it was deliberation time.

There was nothing fishy about Chef Colin Nichols from Something Fishy being declared the winner!

Thursday Food shares the winning recipe.

Chef Nichols – Something Fishy Restaurant, Clarendon

Curried Fish in Coconut Sauce with 'Tun' Cornmeal

Curried fish in coconut sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 lb sea bass fillet

180 ml MAGGI coconut milk

1 tbsp MAGGI season-up fish

1 tbsp MAGGI curry powder

1/2 tsp salt/black pepper mix

A pinch of allspice

3 pegs garlic (crushed)

2 slices onion

Fresh sprig of thyme

1 stalk scallion

Scotch bonnet pepper

Dried parsley flakes

Bell pepper

Ginger

Irish, carrot, pumpkin, sweet potato and okra (in desired portions)

2 ounces unsalted butter

Method:

Wash sea bass fillet with any citrus mix/vinegar, sprinkle with salt and black pepper mix and set aside.

In a medium covered skillet, add MAGGI coconut milk, MAGGI curry powder, MAGGI season-up fish, scallion, thyme, allspice, onion, bell pepper, garlic and ginger.

Bring to a boil on medium heat for five minutes.

Add Irish, carrot, pumpkin, sweet potato and okra; cook for another (8-10) minutes.

Add Sea Bass fillet, unsalted butter and parsley flakes, cook for another five minutes, turning fish once.

Bring to a simmer.

Plate and serve hot.

“Tun” Cornmeal

Ingredients:

8 ounces refined cornmeal

180 ml MAGGI coconut milk

1 tsp MAGGI complete seasoning

4 ounces unsalted butter

1 tsp salt

2 cups water

1/2 cup mixed vegetables (uncooked)

Chopped onion, garlic and bell pepper

Method:

In a 3-qt covered saucepan, add half of the following: water, coconut milk and butter.

Place on burner on medium heat.

Add the rest of ingredients and bring to a boil.

Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add sieved cornmeal and lower heat.

Stir slowly while adding the rest of the water and coconut milk.

Cover on low heat and cook for another 5 minutes.

Remove cover and add butter.

Stir slowly until thickens for another 5 minutes or so.

Remove from heat with a wooden spatula and place in a square or rectangular pan (glass or metal).

Set aside uncovered for a few minutes to set.

Cut in desired portions.

Garnish and serve with previously done fish.

Enjoy!

Maggi Food Court airs Sundays at 5:30 pm on TVJ.

You can view episodes on Maggi's Instagram page @maggijm.

Photos: Courtesy of Nestlé Jamaica