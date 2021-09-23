Maggi Food Court Recap Episode 5

The Maggi Food Court reality TV show airing on Sundays has become must-watch television for Thursday Food. Case File: 'Jerk ImPASTA' aired this past Sunday did not disappoint!

Summons delivered, the rules of the court explained by Chief Judge Dufton Shepherd and the bailiff in position, it was time for Sheldon Gordon of Star Fusion and caterer Dave Paul to procure their ingredients from the Nestlé store.

The importance of time management came to the fore with a sharp rebuke from the chief judge when the competitors exceeded their alloted 10 minutes time by 17 seconds! Furrowed brows and looks of consternation were ignored as the two stepped into the spotlight. Battle lines were drawn!

As with any courtroom, there are bound to be surprises and the Best Dressed 15-minute challenge was one such. The contenders, however, showed their flexibity. Chef Dave Paul prepared a quick and easy hot dog while his opponent Sheldon Gordon upped the ante with a coconut curried chicken dish.

The 15-minute challenge behind them, a confident Paul moved on to the main. Nerves appeared to have got the better of Gordon as he accidentally spilt milk on the floor.

With another stern warning about time management coupled with a few sarcastic jabs, Shepherd gave his final orders for the main course and retired to his chambers.

Two hours on the clock, the sharp sounds of knives chopping, and pots sizzling created a buzz around the room as Gordon and Paul set their sights on creating their best jerk pasta yet.

Judge Shepherd reappeared, this time flanked by juror Master Chef Dennis McIntosh, who observed the happenings and asked pertinent questions of the contestants to ascertain the thinking behind each dish. McIntosh's observation that Chef Gordon's inability to describe his dish was cause for concern was shared by fellow jurors Garfene Grandison and Antoinette Peart.

Review No 1: The appetiser

Both contestants made bruschetta. Paul decided to elevate the dish by incorporating avocado and corn to his topping and spooning it atop slices of fried breadfruit. The jurors commented on the “perfectly spiced salsa” and the “nicely fried” breadfruit.

First impressions last and Peart was neither impressed with the presentation or flavour of Gordon's appetiser. Master Chef Dennis was succint in his summation that “the chicken lacks flavour”.

Review No 2: The Main:

Paul's al dente jerk chicken pasta found favour with the jurors. Executive Chef Dennis McIntosh highlighted the creamy consistencey and balanced flavour of the sauce. Gordon however was not so fortunate. Juror Peart, whose focus is on the visual appeal of food, was disappointed with the plating, the lack of flavour and there was not, she added, sufficient chicken. Chef McIntosh suggested that not plating pasta too early would prevent the dish “sleeping on you”.

A final deliberation ensued amongst the judges while the contestants shared their feedback. For Gordon, the exposure trumped the result: “I am grateful for the exposure, no matter the results!” Paul, for his part, spoke to the importance of confidence and the ability to taste and adjust.

This would prove a succesful formula for him as he was declared the winning 'Jerk ImPASTA' for episode 5 of MAGGI Food Court.

Case File: Jerk ImPASTA

Chef Dave Paul: Jerked Chicken Pasta

Ingredients:

1/2 lb chicken breast, deboned, diced

1 box penne or bow tie pasta

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 cup MAGGI Liquid Coconut Milk

2 cups heavy cream

Garlic powder or garlic cloves

Fresh or dried basil

1 pack MAGGI All Purpose

1 pack MAGGI Jerk Seasoning

1/4 cup white wine

1 tsp melted butter or olive oil

Method:

Boil pasta according to packaging, 10-12 mins as desired (al dente) and set aside.

Sauté in olive oil, diced chicken breast over medium heat for 3-4 mins

Add heavy cream, MAGGI coconut milk, basil, parmesan cheese, jerk seasoning and white wine and simmer for 3 mins.

Add penne pasta and toss in sauce mixture.

Remove from heat and serve immediately.