Maggi Food Court Recap Episode 6

Things are bound to get dicey when politics enters the courtroom and so it was when Chef Phillipa Whitby of Kingston Jerk and Kimara Gentles of KukUp Kreations stood on opposing sides of the kitchen island in the case of Pork Politics in the MAGGI Food Court.

Excited about what was to come or just to be in the presence of two acclaimed chefs, even resident chief judge Dufton Shepherd seemed to be in better spirits this week.

The usual trip to the Nestlé Store was a breeze for both contestants as they knew exactly what items were required to bring their dishes to reality. The MAGGI All-Purpose seasoning and the new Mild Jerk seasoning were favourites for both chefs as they were key ingredients in the surprise Best Dressed Quick Dish challenge.

Gentles' opening statement was informed by her son's favourites — eggs and beef sausage which she confidently fashioned into a wrap with a healthy serving of cheese.

For Whitby, Exhibit A — the smoked flavoured pork sausage was catalytic in building her case. Without hesitation, armed with her knife and cutting board she began her preparation and within the allotted 15 minutes she delivered a smoked pork sausage crostini with fresh tomato salsa.

With the quick challenge out of the way, it was time for the meat of the matter as both chefs were given an hour to deliver on this pork 'campaign'.

Soon, there were stabbing sounds coming from one end of the room as the head chef of Kingston Jerk worked hard to get her MAGGI Mild Jerk seasoning marinated into the pork shoulders. A clear fan of tradition, Whitby opted to use the old fashioned jerk pan to seal her case.

On the other side of the food court, Gentles kept her execution a bit more modern, opting to use the oven rather than a jerk pan. Unflustered, she confidently stepped out commenting that the MAGGI Jerk seasoning and the love she puts into the food would be enough to give it the right flavour. The proof would be in the tasting for this one!

Quite out of character, a smiling judge emerged from his chambers, announcing a visit from one of the jurors, Chef Theo Smith.

Sharing a few questions with each contestant, Chef Smith was excited that the chefs were employing different techniques. His confession that he was more of a fan of the pan-style jerk prompted a response from the oven-styled chef who confidently told him that she was prepared to rid him of that notion.

At the end of the hour, Judge Shepherd afforded both chefs two additional minutes which he timed himself as he had been getting into squabbles with the bailiff about his recent calculations. Though no roads were closed for this trial, this was indeed a high-profile case as several judges presided. After intense deliberations, the verdicts were in.

According to Garfene Grandison, the overall presentation got a WOW. This was a unanimous decision. All judges agreed that it was indeed a good start.

Re: the appetisers, the judges found favour with Gentles' Fried Breadfruit Pulled Pork Salsa. However, the jurors agreed that though Whitby's Jerk Pork Bruschetta was passable, it lacked flavour.

For the main course, Kimara Gentles 'Kuked up' an oven jerked pork with a honey sauce-based with Asian barbecue beetroot and finished with grilled yams and fried plantain.

Juror Lorraine Kemble had high praises for her choice of yams and shared that she would have never thought of it as an option.

An animated Grandison applauded the complementary sweetness of the plantain with the sauce. His verdict: “Very good!”

Whitby's main also tantalised the taste buds of the judges. She sought to offer a balance of flavours with garlic mashed potatoes and red cabbage coleslaw and fried shoestring green plantains with a guava glaze. Alas, for Chef Smith there was too much salt and he likes his plantains a little crispier! Kemble thought it was okay overall, but would have wanted the pork, as the star of the show, to have a little more seasoning. Grandison agreed but added that when he tried all elements of the dish, it really came together creating magic in his mouth.

The jurors' decision in and declared final it was left to Judge Shepherd to deliver the verdict in favour of Chef Kimara Gentles of KukUp Kreations.

Chef Kimara Gentles of KukUp Kreations Appetiser



Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:

1 whole turn roast breadfruit, cut into square/or any shape you would like

1 3 lbs pineapple, diced fine

1/2 lb plum tomatoes, diced fine

1 pk fresh cilantro, thin strips

1/2 lb red onions, diced fine

1 lb red sweet peppers, diced fine



Entrée: Jerk Pork

Ingredients:

3-5 lbs pork leg

4 tbsp MAGGI Wet Jerk Seasoning

2 tsp fresh garlic

2 stacks fresh scallion

2 tsp pimento

Salt & pepper to taste



Sides:

3 lbs yellow yam, boiled then grilled

Ripe plantains to fry

1/4 lbs kale for garnish

Asian BBQ Beet Sauce:

1/2 cup beetroot juice

1/4 cup white wine

1 cup ketchup

1/2 cup sugar

3 tbsp char siu sauce

1/2 tbsp vinegar

Method:

Season pork leg and allow to marinate (15-20 minutes).

Note: Overnight works as well.

Preheat oven and put water to boil for yam. Heat skillet to sear pork leg. Peel yam and put to boil.

Sear pork leg on both sides 2-3 minutes medium-high heat. After, place pork in oven 45 minutes to 1 hour depending on the size of the pork leg.

Prepare salsa, diced tomatoes, pineapple, red onions, red sweet peppers and cilantro.



Mix together in a bowl, cover with cling-wrap and place in the fridge.

Remove yam for boiling water.

Make sauce, place all items together in a saucepan. Allow to reduce 15-20 minutes.

Put oil to heat for frying and pre-heat grill.



Prepare plantains and breadfruit. Check on pork leg. Then start frying plantain and breadfruit. After grill yam.

Remove pork leg from oven allow to rest for 5-10 minutes.

Slice/share pork as desired. Gather items and plate as desired. Add kale for garnish.