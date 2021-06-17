Maggi Jerk & Good Flavour for Father's Day

Maggi products help bring out the best in every meal. Offering quick and easy solutions — like seasoning cubes, soups, and sauces — to aid cooking and to add flavour. This year Maggi adds jerk seasonings and hot pepper sauces to the local portfolio of products. The iconic brand is on a mission to champion the goodness of home cooking, renewing its global product portfolio with ingredients that people are familiar with, like those they might find easily in their kitchen cupboard. That means more original flavours from vegetables, herbs and spices, and other nutrient-rich ingredients. Little wonder, as these two new products contain ingredients found right here in Jamaica in backyard gardens/farms.

The Maggi brand has stood the test of time and for many households, the secret to tasty meals often lies with Maggi.

Let's backtrack to over 100 years ago when Julius Maggi was asked by the Swiss Government to create a product that would be quick yet nutritious to prepare as more and more women were working outside the home. The results were a success — two instant pea soups and an instant bean soup. Fast-track 135 years later, and Maggi is still here to save the household (when it comes to flavouring the pot and saving time) with the innovation of the jerk sauces perfect for that backyard jerk pan BBQ vibe.

Father's Day is just around the corner, and just like Mother's Day, it seems that the quarantine won't let us celebrate as we usually do. However, if you are determined not to let it take the joy out of Father's Day as well, then there might be a solution.

Why not spend Father's Day doing what [some] dads love to do the most? Barbecuing! That's right. With the new Maggi Jerk Seasonings and Pepper Sauces you can have a socially distanced barbecue at home this Father's Day.

However, holding a barbecue is not an easy task and holding a socially distanced barbecue is even harder, but we've got you covered with a backyard barbecue of our own and some recipes to match.

Jerk Vegetables

Portions: 4 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

3 tbsp Maggi Jerk Seasoning Mild

½ lb cho-cho, peeled and diced in large chunks

6 sticks celery, leaves removed

½ lb eggplant, diced large

2 ea bell peppers, red and yellow, diced large

½ lb zucchini, diced large

1 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp Italian vinaigrette

Method:

Toss the vegetables in the Maggi Jerk Seasoning Mild before placing on the oiled and heated grill.

Allow each vegetable to cook on each side until complete, for 5 minutes.

Remove the cooked vegetables from the grill and toss in the Italian vinaigrette and serve.

Great accompaniment to Coconut Jasmine Rice and Grilled Chicken.

Maggi Jerk Chicken

Portions: 4 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken (quarters)

2 tsp Maggi Jerk Seasoning Hot N' Spicy

¼ cup oil, to brush the grill

Method:

Season the chicken legs with Maggi Jerk Seasoning Hot N' Spicy and allow to sit for at least 30 minutes.

Heat the grill and brush with oil.

Grill the chicken over medium-high heat, turning each chicken until cooked through and browned for 20 minutes.

Serve hot accompanied by fried festival or rice and peas or any side that you wish.

MAGGI Jerk Fish Tacos

Portions: 4 servings

Prep time: 7 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb fish fillets

3 tbsp Maggi Jerk Seasoning Mild

¼ cup vegetable oil

8 6” soft tortilla shells

4 tsp mayonnaise

½ lb cabbage, white and purple shredded

2 ea ripe plantain, cooked and sliced into 8

1 ea avocado, sliced

Method:

In a mixing bowl, marinate fish fillets in Maggi Jerk Seasoning Mild for 10 minutes.

Heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan and sear each side of the fish fillets for 4 minutes until done.

Begin assembling the tacos by spreading the tortilla shells with Cajun mayonnaise.

Layer the fillings beginning with the shredded cabbage, followed by the jerked fish fillets, ripe plantains and avocados.

Garnish with fresh lime wedges and tomatoes.

Maggi Jerk Pork

Portions: 4 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 30minutes

Ingredients:

4 lbs pork leg

2 tsp Maggi Jerk Seasoning Hot N' Spicy

¼ cup oil, to brush the grill

Method:

Season the pork with Maggi Jerk Seasoning Hot N' Spicy and allow to sit for at least 30 minutes.

Heat the grill and brush with oil.

Grill the pork over medium-high heat, turning each piece until cooked through and browned for 20 minutes.

Serve hot accompanied by any side of your choice.

Jerk Pork Breadfruit Tacos

Ingredients:

1 breadfruit

Salted water

Oil for deep frying

Jerk pork

Lettuce

Sweet pepper

Purple cabbage

Method:

Hold the breadfruit firmly and peel.

After peeling hold firmly and slice into thin rounds.

Soak breadfruit in salted water for 10 minutes.

Remove from water and dry thoroughly.

Gently fold to shape like a taco shell, using two toothpicks to hold it in place.

Heat oil for deep frying, using a pair of tongs submerge breadfruit slices in pot.

Allow to fry until golden brown.

Once brown, remove from oil and allow breadfruit to drain on paper towels.

Remove toothpicks once the tacos are cool enough to touch.

Stuff the shell with lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, and shredded jerk pork. Finish by topping with diced sweet peppers and drizzling with Maggi Hot Pepper Sauce