Good friends are better than... well, most things in life! They are the ones who see you at your best, and your worst, and right now, with rising temperatures, they are also the ones to make summer weekends more interesting. “Game time for us means anything from European football to FIFA football video games,” says Kingsley Morgan, speaking to Thursday Food of how he spends Saturdays with his pals. “No matter how rough the week has been, we make the time to get together.” And, according to Harvard Medical School, Morgan and his friends are doing a solid for their health, as researchers have concluded that people who are socially connected to family, friends and community are happier, healthier, and live longer than people who are less well connected.

“Our digital lives have led to a redefinition of the word 'friend'. It's a lot looser now; anyone who likes a post on social media is your, air quotes, 'friend'. But the real ones know the real ones,” says Morgan. Adding good food to the mix is the best thing to do for enduring friendships and, with these fan-approved recipes from The Best Dressed Chicken, you're all set to score.

The Best Dressed Chicken Scotch Bonnet Wings

Ingredients:

12 The Best Dressed Chicken Wings

1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt, to taste

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1.2 cup flour

2 quarts vegetable oil for frying

4 oz sugar

Salt to taste

1/2 cup water

Lime juice

1 oz Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce

1 Scotch bonnet pepper, finely chopped

Method:

Cut The Best Dressed Chicken Wings into drums and flats, saving the wing tips for the next time you make chicken broth. In a medium bowl, combine flour, salt to taste, black pepper to taste, cayenne pepper, paprika, and garlic powder. Dredge chicken in flour, shaking off excess flour. In a sauce pot under medium heat add 1 cup of oil and fry until golden brown.

Sweet Scotch Bonnet Sauce

In a medium sauce pot combine Sweet Thai Chilli Sauce, 1/2 cup sugar, a wedge of lime for acidity, salt and pepper to taste, then add 1 cup of water.

Put sauce pot on low heat, allow the sauce to reduce while stirring constantly to prevent sticking. In a mixing bowl add fried wings, then pour the sauce over, toss and serve.

Reggae Jammin' Game Time Burgers

Ingredients:

1 Reggae Jammin' Burger

Hamburger bun

1/4 cup onion, finely chopped

Lettuce

Tomato slices

For Spicy Mayonnaise

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 teaspoons Sriracha sauce

2 teaspoons Asian chilli garlic sauce

1 teaspoon lime juice

Method:

Spicy Mayonnaise

Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to blend thoroughly. Taste and add more chilli garlic sauce if you'd like more heat.

To assemble:

Grill the Reggae Jammin' burger according to package instructions. Butter bread, then grill until lightly charred. Spread spicy mayonnaise on both halves

Place lettuce and tomato on the top-end half of the burger, then place the burger on the bottom half of the burger then top with onions. Top with other half and serve.

The Best Dressed Chicken with Mango Tamarind Sauce

1 pack The Best Dressed Chicken Mixed Parts

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

1/2 tsp crushed pimento

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup soy sauce (drizzle to coat)

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

3 stalks escallion, finely chopped

3 sprigs thyme

1 Scotch bonnet pepper

Mango Tamarind Sauce

2 large mangoes, deseeded and coarsely chopped

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon tamarind paste

Method:

While wearing gloves, in a medium mixing bowl, add all the seasonings, and crush with your fingers. Add The Best Dressed Chicken Mixed Parts and marinate for 3 hours or overnight. Grill chicken at 400° F for 10 to 12 minutes.

For the sauce, place the mangoes, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, tamarind paste, oil, red pepper flakes, and garlic in a blender. Purée until smooth. Heat for two minutes and then serve over grilled chicken, reserving some for dipping.

Hamilton's Smokehouse Fully Loaded Nachos

2 Hamilton's Smokehouse Smoked Sausages, chopped fine and lightly sautéed

1 13-ounce bag tortilla chips

2 cups melted cheese (Cheddar, Colby or Jack)

1 cup caramelised onions

1 cup bell peppers

1 cup red onions, finely chopped

1/2 cup jalapeño peppers, finely chopped

1 jar tomato salsa

Method:

Layer the ingredients in a bowl, starting with tortilla chips. Serve immediately.

Food prepared by: The Gastronomy Kitchen by Garfield Jr

Photos: Charles Allen