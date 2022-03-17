On the Menu — Making Spicy Ahi Tuna Poke At Home

Poke (pronounced poh-kay) is a Polynesian dish that predates the island region's contact with the West. The word's literal translation is “to cut crosswise into pieces”. The original poke recipe comprised raw reef fish, seasoned with sea salt and seaweed. Today, poke is to Hawaii as jerk is to Jamaica. However, the dish has evolved, mirroring the tastes of immigrants to Hawaii. The influx of Japanese and Chinese people saw the addition of soy sauce and sesame oil to the poke recipe.

The simplicity and exquisite taste of marinating chopped tuna in soy sauce, sesame oil, and scallion have made poke a culinary rage. However, there are various kinds of poke, including kimchi shrimp, furikake salmon, miso octopus, dried beef and dried salt cod. Butcher Block shares a straightforward recipe for making spicy ahi tuna poke at home.

Ingredients:

For poke

1 pound ahi tuna, cubed

2 cups cooked Japonica/sushi/Jasmine rice, cold

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup thinly sliced scallion

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1/2 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Chopped nori (seaweed sheets), approximately ¼ cup, for garnish

Pickled ginger slices, approximately ½ cup, for garnish

For spicy aioli

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sriracha (or 1 tablespoon Scotch bonnet sauce)

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 garlic clove, finely grated

Method:

Step 1

Make the poke. Combine all the poke ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Stir to coat the tuna with the marinade; cover and place in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Step 2

Make the spicy aioli. Add mayonnaise, sriracha or Scotch bonnet sauce, lime juice and garlic to a medium bowl. Whisk to combine. Place in the refrigerator until cold.

Step 3

Assemble the poke bowls. Gather four bowls and place half a cup of cold cooked rice in each. Equally, divide the poke into four, and place atop the rice. Drizzle with spicy aioli and garnish with chopped nori and pickled ginger.