On the Menu — Making Spicy Ahi Tuna Poke At Home

On the Menu — Making Spicy Ahi Tuna Poke At HomeThursday, March 17, 2022
|
Poke (pronounced poh-kay) is a Polynesian dish that predates the island region's contact with the West. The word's literal translation is “to cut crosswise into pieces”. The original poke recipe comprised raw reef fish, seasoned with sea salt and seaweed. Today, poke is to Hawaii as jerk is to Jamaica. However, the dish has evolved, mirroring the tastes of immigrants to Hawaii. The influx of Japanese and Chinese people saw the addition of soy sauce and sesame oil to the poke recipe.
The simplicity and exquisite taste of marinating chopped tuna in soy sauce, sesame oil, and scallion have made poke a culinary rage. However, there are various kinds of poke, including kimchi shrimp, furikake salmon, miso octopus, dried beef and dried salt cod. Butcher Block shares a straightforward recipe for making spicy ahi tuna poke at home.
Ingredients:
For poke
1 pound ahi tuna, cubed
2 cups cooked Japonica/sushi/Jasmine rice, cold
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup thinly sliced scallion
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
1/2 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Chopped nori (seaweed sheets), approximately ¼ cup, for garnish
Pickled ginger slices, approximately ½ cup, for garnish
For spicy aioli
1 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sriracha (or 1 tablespoon Scotch bonnet sauce)
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 garlic clove, finely grated
Method:
Step 1
Make the poke. Combine all the poke ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Stir to coat the tuna with the marinade; cover and place in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.
Step 2
Make the spicy aioli. Add mayonnaise, sriracha or Scotch bonnet sauce, lime juice and garlic to a medium bowl. Whisk to combine. Place in the refrigerator until cold.
Step 3
Assemble the poke bowls. Gather four bowls and place half a cup of cold cooked rice in each. Equally, divide the poke into four, and place atop the rice. Drizzle with spicy aioli and garnish with chopped nori and pickled ginger.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy