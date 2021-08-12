McKoy's Vegan Fare

For Seanna McKoy a deeper understanding of health and wellness led to a lifestyle change in 2016 that included becoming a vegan, but this also brought with it complications and a discovery that the options for eating out were slim to none. This challenge fed the idea of providing the option to people like herself.

“I've always had a keen interest in health and wellness since my teens, but I didn't fully embrace a lifestyle change until 2016. It was around this time I discovered alkaline foods and started to pay more attention to my health. I already had an interest in cooking, as this was my area of interest in high school. However, little did I know, I would be cooking plant-based meals,” McKoy explained.

An alkaline diet is an eating plan that emphasises fresh vegetables and fruits with the aim of maintaining an optimal pH level in the body. It's based on the premise that food alters the body's pH to be either acidic or alkaline.

“I began cooking for myself after I started eating alkaline. The owner of the restaurant where I used to eat every day was kind enough to teach me how to cook a few of the meals and helped in broadening my knowledge about my body and how the foods we ate affected our bodies. I started experimenting with my own meals and the food tasted good! I shared with persons who were already into plant-based meals and they loved it! One of the major struggles I had while transforming my lifestyle were the limited dining out options, and the lack of creativity that was present in the market at the time. I remembered how difficult it was for me to eat out when I just started out and so I decided to start a daily lunch menu. This led me to start Victory Spot in 2019,” McKoy added.

McKoy is constantly researching and refining her menu options and notes the changes to her body with her variations on ingredients.

“I spend a lot of time in the kitchen, developing and perfecting recipes for my always-changing menu. Ranging from soups, stews, fresh juices for cleanses, detox and meal replacement, salads, condiments, desserts, sauces, among others. One of the favourites among customers is the soup which is a hearty peas and pumpkin soup, the kale fritters, the Middle Eastern-style hummus as well as my two signature juices, fresh celery and pumpkin spice infused with sea moss,” McKoy said.

“My recipes are developed through a series of experiments and constantly being upgraded. One of the most important aspects of any good recipe is the quality of your ingredients and so it's a duty of mine to always source the freshest and most natural foods to produce the best results,” she added.

“Research is an ongoing event for me, not just on foods but also my body. I use my own body to experiment with the foods I eat, just by observing how my body reacts. Ever since I changed my lifestyle to plant-based my entire body has adapted to this change also; my weight is no longer out of control, my energy is always up, I vibrate at a higher frequency, I'm not constipated, I'm not suffering from frequent migraines. I've watched countless documentaries and conducted my own research with doctors around the world who have gathered to share their views on the effects of a plant-based dominant lifestyle and the positive effects it has on not just our bodies but also our planet,” McKoy further reasoned.

Through Victory Spot she offers a lunch menu currently on Fridays and a juice menu on Wednesdays. She also offers cooking classes, workshops, detox and reset programmes and coaching.

Her products are available on peeniewalliejamaica.com where orders can be placed and picked up on Thursdays from the Freeport location in Montego Bay.

Telephone #: 876-793-7003