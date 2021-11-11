Megan Thee Stallion & Popeyes Team Up for Global Partnership

Popeyes has made a hot sauce with Megan Thee Stallion and didn't stop there. Popeyes announces a hot global collaboration with Grammy Award-winning musician, entrepreneur, and now US Popeyes franchise owner Megan Thee Stallion as they introduce a new sauce, Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, and co-branded merchandise, as part of a limited-edition collection.

Beginning November 1, Hottie Sauce will be spicing up the iconic chicken sandwich and the brand's new nuggets in Jamaica and around the globe. This marks the first time Popeyes will release a new variation of its iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merch features three exclusive releases, with the first collection, Thee Heat, dropped at 12:00 pm EST on October 19, at TheeHottieSauce.com. The Hot Girl Summer Icon didn't stop there; she now has a new alter ego: Popeyes franchise owner, as Popeyes has approved her to become a US Popeyes restaurant owner. As part of the larger collaboration, Popeyes and Megan will be making a six-figure donation to US-based Random Acts of Kindness, whose mission is to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston, Texas, community.

Megan worked closely with the Popeyes culinary team to develop the exclusive Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, which flaunts a sweet, yet bold flavour with a hint of spice, inspired by the singer's sassy personality. Made with honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper, the Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce adds a perfect amount of heat to complement the authentic Louisiana chicken recipe fans know and love. It will be offered on the beloved chicken sandwich as a new addition to the brand's famous sandwich line-up.

“I'm appreciative of Popeyes' commitment to empowering black women and look forward to opening Popeyes restaurants,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I've always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

“Popeyes' one-of-a-kind partnership with Megan Thee Stallion goes well beyond the average marketing collaboration. We are unifying two pop culture icons, and Megan's innovative creative and entrepreneurial vision is at the core of everything we're doing. For the first time ever, we are changing our famous chicken sandwich to add a sauce that was custom-made with and for Megan. We are launching three new lines of merchandise designed by Megan to capture her one-of-a-kind style. And, more than that, we are thrilled to welcome Megan to the Popeyes franchisee family and look forward to working closely with her over many years as she begins her journey as a restaurateur,” said Paloma Azulay, chief brand officer for Popeyes Globally.

The first collection of Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merch, Thee Heat, includes bikinis, long-sleeved shirts, hats, tumblers and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys. Two additional merchandise releases will be available throughout the month of November. Fans should check in at TheeHottieSauce.com to receive updates about upcoming drops. Creative partner Harper & Scott found inspiration for this collaboration from Megan Thee Stallion's famously fiery personality, dynamic presence and her bold individual aesthetic.

“What can we say – we wanted to create the hottest partnership of the year,” said Chris Lyn-Sue, global brand marketing lead. “We have a lot in common with Megan Thee Stallion — from our southern roots, to our shared love for flavour with a lot of spice, she embodies the proud, spirited, joyful and big-hearted personality we embrace with our food and heritage.”

Hottie Sauce is available at participating locations worldwide for a limited time beginning on October 19. For more information, please visit TheeHottieSauce.com.