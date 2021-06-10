Nella's Tendaronis
My interest in Nella's Tendaronis was piqued after a Thursday Food 2020 feature. Tendaronis, enriched macaroni products, are made from locally sourced sweet potatoes under the Nella's Foods Ja brand by Onel “Nelly” Williams.
Earlier this year, I had the privilege of sampling the product, prepared by my mom, Monica Ottar, whose seasoning hands are known by the Jamaica Observer Food Awards judges. I enjoyed them with my choice of protein and vegetables. It was an unexpected culinary experience! The flavour profile of the sweet potato is not overwhelming, but almost delicate on the palate. Nella's Tendaronis can be enjoyed as a main or incorporated into a salad, hot or cold.
If you happen to be in the pasta aisle of your favourite retail supermarket islandwide, you must take home a pack of Nella's Sweet Potato Tendaronis.
Check out the website at www.nellastendaronis.com or follow them on Instagram @nellasfoodja. You may also directly contact Williams at 876-320-5005 or oneltwilliams@gmail.com.
Williams' next venture will be tendaronis made from breadfruit. The market research has already been done, and the feedback is encouraging.
— Pauline Edie, Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards judge
