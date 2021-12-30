Happy New Year! — New Year's Lunch In The Rose Garden

Happy New Year! — New Year's Lunch In The Rose GardenThursday, December 30, 2021
Table draped with pink silk runners lavishly pooling on the floor at table's end. Small glass vases fill the petite bouquets with blush pink roses and accents of baby's breath. Brass candleholders with tapered candles complement the elegant burnished gold silverware and matching goldrimmed chargers.
The elegant décor is upstaged only by the scrumptious food and delightful company. Thursday Food takes you inside Shanice Gore's Rose Garden, where all is in place for that special time of the year. Prior to lifting our napkins, however, we pause to thank our gracious hostess and to wish you all a healthy, safe, and tasty new year.
Rich Fruitcake with Brandy Butter
Ingredients:
1¼ lb flour (cake and pastry)
1 tablespoon baking powder
4 oz breadcrumbs
½ teaspoon salt
1 pound granulated sugar
1 pound butter
8 eggs
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon allspice
½ teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon almond essence
1 teaspoon rose water
1 cup Red Label wine
1 cup white rum
½ orange juice (freshly squeezed)
1 teaspoon lime juice
1 tablespoon ginger (liquid)
6 tablespoons Eve browning
1 tablespoon molasses (optional)
Steam cool and blend together (use 3
cups for this recipe)
1 pound currants
2 pounds raisins
1 pound cherries
½ pound mix peel
Method:
Preheat oven at 350°F; place a pan of water at bottom of oven for steaming.
Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Add eggs, one at a time.
Remove from mixer and place in a bowl (use hand from here).
Combine all dry ingredients in a separate bowl — flour, baking powder, etc.
Add dry ingredients to egg mixture in three equal amounts.
After first batch of flour add spice (vanilla, browning, molasses, etc).
Alternate dry ingredients with liquid (wine, rum, etc).
Add 3 cups of mixed fruits.
Mix in well.
Pour mixture in a greased pan.
Bake at 350°F for 1 hour.
After the hour reduce heat to 300°F and cover cake pan with aluminium foil and allow to steam for another hour.
Brandy Butter
Ingredients:
4 ounces (100 grams) unsalted butter
8 ounces (225 grams) confectioners'
sugar
3 to 5 tablespoons brandy
Method:
Beat the butter and sugar together until pale, then whisk in the brandy, one tablespoon at a time, until you are pleased with the taste.
