Newly Minted
Let's Lift Your SpiritsThursday, May 27, 2021
|
Raihn Sibblies
|
May 30 – Mint Julep Day — is a refreshing toast to summer! For readers who like to horse around, this southern classic is a traditional drink of the Kentucky Derby, “the fastest two minutes in sports”. Over 120,000 mint juleps are served during the two days at Churchill Downs. Add to that the limited edition $1,000 Julep — about 100 special for-charity, booze-filled, one-of-a-kind cups, each adorned with a rose petal from the winning steed's garland of roses. According to a recent edition of Men's Journal , a total of 100 julep cups went on sale during the first week of April. Numbers 1 through 11 (the gold-plated selections) sold for $2,500 each, and the silver-plated cups 12 through 100 were priced at $1,000.
This classic three-ingredient cocktail (bourbon, sugar and mint) is simple to make. Actually, make that a four-ingredient cocktail …add lots of crushed ice! The components of a good mint julep cannot be subpar. As the ice melts and dilutes, the drink gets cooler and the flavours change. Though hot weather was the inspiration behind creating this drink it's to be savoured like a glass of really great wine — it starts one way and ends up another … it's a verandah-sipping drink of minty bourbon-y goodness.
The bourbon
There are two schools of thought on the mint julep. Those who think it's a mojito, and those who know it's an Old Fashioned. Using a top-shelf, high-quality bourbon is key to a delicious-tasting drink. You'd want a mid-'80s-to-'90s-proof bourbon, so as the ice melts the drink remains spirited! Using a top-shelf, high-quality bourbon is key to a delicious-tasting drink. My recommendation: Woodford Reserve.
The mint
Bruise, don't bully. You want the mint sprigs nice and firm over the side of your glass, not droopy. A light tap will do to release the flavour. The mint leaves for muddling should be pressed gently in the bottom of the glass or cup with the sugar and whiskey.
The glassware
Historically it's served in a sterling cup — great for keeping it fine and frosty! A metal cup is a great vehicle for a drink that's full of crushed ice!
Good whiskey, fresh mint, a little sugar or simple syrup and crushed ice, and that's it. It's beautiful, aromatic and should not be underestimated — rated: Boozy!
Woodford Reserve Mint Julep
Ingredients:
2 oz Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey
1/2 oz simple syrup
3 fresh mint leaves
Crushed ice
Optional: Chop up some of the mint leaves and add it to the simple syrup!
Method:
Express the essential oils in the mint and rub them inside the glass.
To the same glass, add simple syrup, bourbon, and crushed ice.
Stir.
Garnish with more ice, fresh mint, and powdered sugar.
The 2021 official julep for the Derby was called “Cherries and Cream”. It calls for Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon (2 oz), cherry juice (½ oz), ½ of a vanilla bean pod (used to represent the cream flavour in the recipe), powdered sugar (1 tsp) and, you guessed it, crushed ice! Garnish: Mint sprig, cherry, and vanilla bean pod. Must. Try. At. Home.
Happy Mint Julep Day! Follow me on Instagram @raihndrops! Let's lift your spirits!
