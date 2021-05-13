PHOTO: No Antibiotics Ever

Thursday, May 13, 2021

The Best Dressed Chicken merchandiser LeJaun White (right) shares details of the brand's No Antibiotics Ever promise with Milton Rogers, a shopper at Progressive Foods, Portmore. “I've been getting a lot of great feedback from customers since we made the announcement last week. As soon as I enter a store and people see my uniform they are telling me 'good job'. It feels really good to be part of something that is going to change the way we eat,” says White. (Photo: Charles Allen)

