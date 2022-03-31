On the Menu — A Divine Thai-inspired Mango Shrimp Curry

It's mango season! But besides biting into the juicy flesh of our favourite varieties and drinking ginger-laced mango juice, there are myriad ways of utilising “the king of fruits”. Some of our favourite uses are in savoury dishes like this Thai-inspired mango shrimp curry.

What makes this recipe successful is the use of red curry paste and Thai basil. Red curries are sweet and savoury; their flavour is warm, but not biting, redolent with ginger and garlic. Though they may look the same, there is a big difference between Thai basil and sweet (regular) basil. The Thai variety is spicy with an anise (liquorice-like) flavour, while sweet basil is mildly peppery with a sweet finish.

The combination of anise, juicy tropical mango, umami (shrimp and fish sauce), and warm red curry flavours makes this dish a smash.

Ingredients:

15-20 raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 not-too-ripe fleshy mangoes like Bombay or Haden/Tommy Atkins peeled, pitted and cubed

1 large sweet potato diced into half-inch cubes

2 cups canned coconut cream

2 cups low-sodium vegetable/chicken stock

1 cup Thai basil leaves

2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon brown sugar

2 cups cooked jasmine or basmati rice (for serving)

Method:

Step 1

Place a skillet over medium-high heat, add the coconut cream and bring to a boil. Butcher Block tip: if you can't find coconut cream, get two cans of coconut milk - but don't shake them. Carefully remove the lids and scoop out the cream that rests at the top half of each can.

Step 2

Once the coconut cream begins to boil, reduce to medium heat and simmer without stirring until the cream starts to release its natural oils. This should take approximately five minutes.

Step 3

Once the oil starts to separate from the cream, stir in the Thai red curry paste. Add vegetable stock and cubes of sweet potatoes. Reduce heat and cook until the potato is tender. This should take between 15 and 20 minutes.

Step 4

Add shrimp and mango and cook, stirring often, until shrimp turns opaque and pink, about three minutes.

Step 5

Add fish sauce, sugar and Thai basil leaves. Immediately remove from heat. Allow to sit for at least an hour before serving. Add more fish sauce (for saltiness) if necessary. If the sauce is too thick, feel free to add more stock until the desired consistency is reached.

Step 6

Before serving, reheat curry and enjoy with fluffy jasmine or basmati rice.

Photos: www.mjandhungryman.com, Mango.org and Pinterest